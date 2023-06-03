What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Saturday June 3

Check the best sporting events of the day, discover our predictions and bet now on Betfair.

We start this weekend with many titles at stake: final of the DFB Cupend of the Champions League femenina and end of the FA Cup. In addition, the playoffs of promotion to First Division and we close the 1/16 final in Roland Garros.

11:45 – Elena Rybakina vs. Sara Sorribes – WTA Roland Garros

The tennis player from Castellón is the last surviving Spanish in the women’s draw, but will not have an easy test. Elena Rybakina, world number 4 and current champion of Indian Wells and Rome, will be his rival.

You can enjoy all of Roland Garros, both the men’s and women’s draws, via Betfair Live Video.

In the only confrontation between the two two years ago, Sorribes won in three sets (6-1, 3-6 and 6-2). Sara does not arrive as a favorite, but she has absolutely nothing to lose.

1. The victory of Sara Sorribes is paid to [4.5].

The journey of both tennis players up to these 1/16 finals has been on the fast track. Still They don’t know what it’s like to lose a partial.

2. Less than 2.5 sets is quoted at [1.4].

16:00 – FC Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg – Champions League

The blaugranas will fight for their second continental title after the one conquered in the 20/21 academic year. Last year, they lost in the final against the Lyonso Jonatan Giráldez’s girls cannot be trusted at any time.

These two teams met for the last time in the semifinals last year and Barça qualified after winning by 5-1 at the Camp Nou and only lose by 2-0 in the turn.

1. The triumph of the FC Barcelona in the 90 minutes is paid to [1.3].

Alexia Putellaswho is presumed to be able to enjoy his first title after the injury, made her debut as a scorer this season in her last game. Last year, she was the club’s top scorer with 34 targets among all competitions, including a double against Wolfsburg.

2. Alexia Putellas scores a goal during the 90 minutes is quoted at [1.8].

16:00 – Manchester City vs. Manchester United – FA Cup

For the first time in history, the FA Cup final will host a Manchester derby. Both seek to raise their second title of the season. City, after winning the Premier and United, after taking over the Carabao Cup.

When it comes down to it, Pep Guardiola’s team is practically infallible. Until the moment in which the ‘Sky Blue’ were crowned champions of the Premier and qualified for the final of the Champions League, they had not lost in any of their last 23 games.

1. The Manchester City win in 90 minutes is paid to [1.5].

All eyes will point to Erling Haaland, who adds 4 goals in 4 FA Cup games and he already did a hat-trick al United this course.

2. Erling Haaland scores a goal during the 90 minutes is quoted at [1.5].

18:30 – SD Eibar vs. Deportivo Alaves – Second Division

first round of the semifinal in the attempt of both Basque teams to return to the elite of national football.

Read here the best preview of the match between gunsmiths and babazorros.

The two casts had a very poor season finale. He Eibar solo won one of their last ten matcheswhile the Victorians only added two wins in their most recent eight meetings.

1. The draw between Eibar and Alavés is paid to [2.8].

The match of the first round between the two ended no goalswhile Mendizorroza’s was taken by Alavés after the expulsion of Sergio Álvarez (2-0).

2. Both teams do not score is quoted at [1.6].

20:00 – RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt – DFB Cup

The team of the brand of the bull, defending championwill face Eintracht Frankfurt, who last lifted the cup in 2018. Here, the best preview of the duel.

RB Leipzig ended the season with six straight wins, including the one he signed in Munich against Bayern. For their part, the eagles They have not added two consecutive wins since February and they stayed out of all European competition for next year, unless they are able to win today.

1. The RB Leipzig triumph in the 90 minutes is paid to [1.7].

With 20 goals, Christopher Nkunku He is Leipzig’s top scorer this season. in the pokal, two goals in two games.

2. Christopher Nkunku scored the goal during the 90th minute is quoted at [2.1].