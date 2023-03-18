Home Sports What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Saturday March 18
What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Saturday March 18

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Saturday March 18

03/18/2023 at 03:08

CET


Discover the best matches of the day and check their schedules and our predictions to bet now on Betfair.

Today, Saturday March 18, the day 26 of Santander League. In basketball, week 23 of the Endesa League. And in tennis, the semifinals of the men’s individual table of Indian Wells.

Monbus Obradoiro vs. Lenovo Tenerife at 6 pm (ACB)

He Monbus Obradoiro and Lenovo Tenerife faces are seen on matchday 23 of the Endesa Leaguefrom 18:00 hours.

the canary set has won its last five duels against ‘Obra’, so the bets are in favor of a blue and white victory in this match.

1. El Lenovo Tenerife wins the Monbus Obradoiro a [1.45]

2. Less than 38.5 total points in the first quarter to [1.80]

Daniil Medvedev vs. Frances Tiafoe at 9 pm (Indian Wells)

Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe meet on the Indian Wells track to dispute the tournament semifinals, at 9:00 p.m.

Enjoy live all the semifinals of the Indian Wells men’s draw through Betfair Live Video.

The Russian remains undefeated against the American after the four official matches they have played against each other, so the forecasts put Medvedev in the final of this Masters 1000.

1. Medvedev’s victory against Tiafoe a [1.26]

2. Less than 2.5 total sets in the Medvedev vs. Tiafoe a [2.5]

Atletico Madrid vs. Valencia at 9:00 p.m. (LaLiga Santander)

Atlético receives Valencia at the Metropolitano on matchday 26 of the Spanish LaLiga, starting at 9:00 p.m. Discover how do you get both sets.

the mattress makers they have won their last two meetings against the black and white, and the team’s streak is 9 consecutive games without losing, so the odds are positioned in favor of a rojiblanco victory.

1. Victory for Atlético de Madrid [1.56]

2. Antoine Griezmann scores against Valencia at [2.9]

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner (Indian Wells)

The second Indian Wells semifinal faces Carlos Alcaraz with Jannik Sinner. A clash that will be played when the Medvedev-Tiafoe ends.

The Murcian beat the Italian tennis player in their last direct duel, at the US Open 2022, and since they have not yet given up a set in Indian Wells and that they have the sight set on recovering the no. 1 of the ATPis the main candidate in the predictions to become a finalist of the tournament.

1. Victory for Carlos Alcaraz against Sinner a [1.58]

2. 9 or 10 total games in the first set of the match to [1.8]

