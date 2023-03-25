Check the best matches of the day and discover our predictions to bet now on Betfair.

We start the weekend with the Spanish selection as main menu. Also we have Second divisionSpanish representation in the ATP Masters 1000 de MiamiCatalan derby in Endesa League and an exciting morning with the NBA.

03:10 – Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia Sixers – NBA

Los Warriors (38-36) they receive some tonight Sixers (49-23) greatly diminished by casualties. Joel Embiid y James Harden They are a doubt for this game, quite important in qualifying terms, since Philadelphia could tie with Boston if they win.

For their part, those of Steve Kerr they need the win to preserve their playoff spotsomething that seems probable taking into account the anticipated absences in the visiting team.

1. The Philadelphia Sixers win is paid to [1.5].

You can see this game and the entire NBA through Betfair Live Video.

Stephen Curry It will once again be the main offensive reference in those from the bay. The 35-year-old point guard is averaging 29,6 points this season and throughout March he has already left performances of 50 points against the Clippers and 40 across from Oklahoma.

2. Stephen Curry scores over 27.5 points is quoted at [1.83].

18:30 – Deportivo Alavés vs. CD Tenerife – Second Division

The Basque team opens the doors of Mendizorroza to welcome a Tenerife reinvigorated after his 4-1 victory in the Canary Islands derby. However, the insular team lives in the middle of the table and has nothing at stake, while Alavés longs for the three points to get closer to the direct promotion positions.

The people of Tenerife have only harvested three wins away from Heliodorowhich contrasts with the good work of the babazorro team at home: third best venue with 35 points out of 48 possible.

1. The victory of Deportivo Alaves is paid to [1.85].

The last three joys of Alavés at home came with scores of 3-0, 2-0 y 4-2. If Luis García’s men return to the path of victory, it is most likely that we will see a vibrant score.

2. More than 1.5 goals is quoted at [1.65].

20:45 – Spain vs. Norway – Euro 2024 qualification

The new stage of the ‘Red’ with Luis de la Fuente at the helm starts in Malaga against Norway. The Nordic group arrives without Erling Haaland, something that alleviates this first test a lot for the Spanish team.

The national team starts with pretty advantage in the forecasts, since it already has a high-level squad and the difference is accentuated due to the absence of the Manchester City striker.

1. The triumph of Spain is paid to [1.33].

Joselu, who is one step away from making history in this game, could count on his first minutes wearing the Spanish shirt. Will he debut in style?

2. Joselu scores a goal at any time during the match is quoted at [2.25].

20:45 – Barça Basket vs. Joventut – Endesa League

The Peña (15-8) will visit the Palau Blaugrana to face off against Barcelona (19-4)the only team in the entire league that He has not yet lost at home (11-0).

From 2015Joventut’s streak at the home of its greatest rival is devastating: 1 victoria y 11 defeats in Endesa League. In addition, the green and black have a negative record (5-6) away from Olímpic de Badalona.

1. The triumph of Barça Basket is paid to [1.18].

23:30 – Carballés Baena vs. Daniil Medvedev – ATP Masters 1000 Miami

He will be the only Spanish representative in the men’s draw to take the stage on Saturday. Carballés Baena only adds two wins in seven gamesbut both came thanks to the withdrawal of the rival In front you will have a Medvedev injured after falling in the Indian Wells final after 19 wins in a row in the circuit.

The tennis player from Tenerife, number 84 In the ranking, he already fell to Medvedev two years ago on the fast track at the Australian Open. With all this context, the quota for the Spanish player is skyrocketing.

1. The Victory by Roberto Carballés Baena is paid to [16.0].