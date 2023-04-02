Check the best matches of the day and discover our predictions to bet now on Betfair.

We end the week with a fantastic menu to enjoy the entire Sunday day. He Real Madrid wants to exhaust his last cartridges in LaLiga, the PSG face a classic of the French competition, the Manchester United seeks to secure third place and in the Diego Armando Maradona We will live a preview of the Champions League quarterfinals. In addition, men’s final in Miami.

16:15 – Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid – LaLiga

After Barça’s triumph in Elche, the whites are obliged to win at home against Real Valladolidwho has not won at the Santiago Bernabéu since the year 2000 and arrives like him fourth worst visitor of the category.

Unless there is a revolution in the eleven, Ancelotti’s men should not suffer too much to carry out this game against a white and violet team that is alone two points above relegation.

1. The victory of Real Madrid is paid to [1.2].

Sin Mendy due to injury and Nacho Due to suspension, the merengue team will once again have significant casualties at the rear. Real Madrid have conceded a goal in three of their last four home games, including the visit of Espanyol at the middle of March.

2. Both teams score is quoted at [1.88].

17:30 – Newcastle vs. Manchester United – Premier League

Last call to the magpies. If Newcastle wants to be in Champions next season he must win no matter what. Only three points They separate United, third, from Newcastle, who would be playing in the Europa League right now.

Winning at St. James’ Park is not for everyone. The last two defeats for the black and white team at home have come against Liverpool -the only team that has won there this course- and against United they got a a tie during his last visit at the end of 2021, when there was no equality between squads that there is now.

1. The Newcastle win is paid to [2.4].

In his last two ownerships, Alexander Isak He scored three goals and his return to the eleven served to end a streak of five games without winning. If Newcastle wants to choose to take the three points, the Swede will have to be the protagonist.

2. Alexander Isak scores the assist is quoted at [2.0].

19:00 – Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev – ATP Masters 1000 Miami

We won’t have Carlos Alcaraz, but it’s a game that promises strong emotions. Two tennis players who are in excellent shape. Sinner was a winner in Montpellier two months ago, finalist in Rotterdam and recent semifinalist in Indian Wells. Por su parte, Medvedev alone He has given up one of his last 25 games.

The last confrontation between these two rackets dates back to February 19th, when both met in the final in Rotterdam. There he won the Russian in three sets.

1. The victory by Daniil Medvedev is paid to [1.9].

As it was in the Netherlands, today we can expect a closely contested match. Both Sinner and Medvedev needed three sleeves to get past their semi-final matchup, so we’re leaning because neither of them will be able to figure it out the fast lane.

2. More than 2.5 sets is quoted at [2.1].

20:45 – PSG vs. Olympique de Lyon – Ligue 1

In the midst of a very turbulent season for both teams, the Parc des Princes will host a new edition of this fervent rivalry in France.

If the Parisians are going through a bad present, things are much worse for Lyon. The Laurent Blanc team is tenth with 41 points, ten from Europe. A hecatomb.

1. The PSG win is paid to [1.4].

Like every weekend, all the spotlights will focus on Kylian Mbappe, protagonist a few days ago for his double against the Netherlands and that already adds 19 goals in 24 games played in Ligue 1 this course.

2. Kylian Mbappé scores a goal at any time is quoted at [1.6].

20:45 – Napoli vs. AC Milan – Serie A

No, this is not the first leg of the Champions League. That will be in a week and a half. This Sunday we will have a duel between the leader and the fourth classified of ‘Calcio’.

Napoli have added 34 points out of 39 possible at homewhile the rossoneros they have only won in two of their last ten outings.

1. The Napoli win is paid to [1.82].

Sin Victor Osimhen, injured in Nigeria’s last game, the scoring responsibility will fall on the Georgian’s boots Kvaratskheliasince the offensive records of the rest of the forwards in Naples are quite poor: Lozano y Simeone they have three goals each, while Raspadori he is injured.

2. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores at any time is quoted at [2.7].