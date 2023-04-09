Check which are the best matches of the day and discover our predictions to bet now on Betfair.

Today, Sunday April 9, the last matches of week 26 of the Endesa League. And in football, matchday 28 of Santander League and the date 30 of the Ligue 1.

1 p.m.: Olympique de Lyon vs. Stade Rennes (League 1)

Olympique de Lyon will face the Stade Rennes, starting at 1:00 p.m., in the matchday 30 of Ligue 1.

the red and black they have surpassed the ‘Boys’ in their last three duels Official direct matches, so it is likely that they will extend this streak with an away win.

1. Rennes victory against Lyon [3.5]

2. More than 3.5 goals in Rennes vs. Lyons to [3.2]

5 p.m.: Surne Bilbao Basket vs. FC Barcelona

He Surne Bilbao Basket faces FC Barcelona on matchday 26 of the Endesa League, starting at 5:00 p.m.

The last five meetings between both teams they finished with a blaugrana victoryby what the forecasts opt for a triumph of the culés in this party.

1. Victory for FC Barcelona against Surne Bilbao Basket a [1.15]

2. Under 38.5 total points in 1st quarter to [1.8]

8 pm: Cazoo Baskonia vs. Baxi Manresa (ACB)

Cazoo Baskonia faces Baxi Manresa, from 8:00 p.m.in a duel on the 26th day of the Endesa League.

The people from Vitoria, eighth in the standings, come to this meeting with a five game winning streak in all competitions, so the Betfair odds are leaning in favor of their victory against the Catalan team.

1. Baskonia victory against Manresa [1.07]

2. Less than 176.5 points in the game at [1.88]

9:00 p.m.: Rayo Vallecano vs. Atletico Madrid (LaLiga Santander)

Rayo and Atlético play the last LaLiga Santander match of the day, starting at 9:00 p.m. Consult the probable elevens of this Rayo-Atlético.

The colchoneros have imposed themselves on the franjirrojo team in four of their last five league games and they are favorites to add the three points at home on this date.

1. Victory for Atlético de Madrid a [1.8]

2. Both teams do not score [1.6]