What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Sunday, August 6

06/08/2023 and las 02:00 CEST

We close the week with an extensive sports menu. In soccer, the Community Shield is the highlight of the day, although we also have the current champion of the Women’s World Cup looking to advance to the quarterfinals, a round where Inter Miami also wants to enter in the Leagues Cup. In tennis, end of ATP250 Los Cabos.

05:00 – Final ATP250 Los Cabos

The number 5 and the 19 of the world ranking will meet in the match for the title of this tournament held in Baja California Sur. You’ll be able to see the final through Betfair Live Video.

For the Greek tennis player, this is his first tournament since Wimbledon, and already seems to have left behind his disastrous sensations on grass. For his part, the Australian wants to continue his idyll with Mexicowhere he raised his only title this season (Acapulco).

You can check all the odds for this duel clicking here.

11:00 – Sweden vs. United States – Women’s World Cup

After a somewhat bumpy group stage, the defending champions face a difficult match against Swedenwho counts his three games to date by victories. Discover here the best preview of the meeting.

These two countries have clashed 6 times in a World Cup, with 4 victories for the United States, 1 for Sweden and 1 a tie.

The qualification of the United States to the quarterfinals is paid to [1.67]

Both teams do not score, it is quoted at [1.74]

14:00- British GP – MotoGP

The engines roar again after the summer break and the World Championship lands in Silverstone, where the pilots will have to complete 20 lapspredictably, on a dry track.

So far in 2023, nobody has managed to link two consecutive victoriesalthough eight of the last nine winners on this circuit have been Spanish or Italian.

Here you have all the quotas for today’s race in the premier class.

17:00 – Manchester City vs. Arsenal – Community Shield

As usual, the Community Shield brings together the premiership winner against the one of the FA Cup. Manchester City won both tournaments, so Arsenal is the lucky one to be their rival as runners-up in the league. Read here the best preview of the meeting.

Remember that you can watch the final live through Betfair Live Video.

Los Sky Blue are the worst nightmare for the London team, which account for losses their last eight games against them.

The triumph of Manchester City in the 90 minutes is paid to [1.8]

The Android scores a goal during the 90 minutes is quoted at [1.85]

03:30 (lunes) – FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami – Leagues Cup

Round of 16 match. The facelift Inter Miamiwith up to three former Barça players, will play their first game away from home, against FC Dallas, and you can follow all the action live on Betfair Live Video.

The Fort Lauderdale team have won all three of their matches in this Leagues Cup, while Texans have suffered enough to get here. They lost on penalties to Charlottethey won Necaxa -who was left with one player less after eleven minutes- and defeated the weak team of Mazatlan thanks to a goal in the final stretch of the clash.

Inter Miami's victory in regulation time is paid to [2.05]

Over 3.5 goals More than 3.5 goals is quoted at [2.6]

