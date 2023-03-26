Discover the best matches of the day, check our predictions and bet now on Betfair.

Today, Sunday March 26, the first Grand Prix of MotoGP 2023. In football, matchday 33 of LaLiga SmartBank. And on the night from Sunday to Monday you can enjoy the Masters de Miami and the best basketball with the regular season matches of the NBA.

Portuguese GP 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (MotoGP)

the season of MotoGP 2023 starts with the Portuguese Grand Prix race, from 3:00 p.m..

The current champion of the Motorcycle World Championship, Bagnaia, is the great candidate in Betfair odds to finish on top of the podium in this Portimao Grand Prix. Although it will be Marc Márquez who starts from pole position.

1. Victory for Francesco Bagnaia at the 2023 Portuguese GP a [1.5]

2. Marc Márquez wins the 2023 Portimao Grand Prix at [12.0]

Grenada vs. Oviedo at 6:30 p.m. (LaLiga SmartBank)

Granada receives Oviedo at home on matchday 33 of LaLiga SmartBankstarting at 6:30 p.m.

The Nasrid club (3rd) part as leading candidate in predictions to get all three points in this matchup against the 16th-ranked. A victory that would allow them continue in the fight for direct promotion positions to First Division.

1. Triumph for Granada against Oviedo [1.75]

2. Over 1.6 goals in the match a [1.6]

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Dusan Lajovic not before 8:35 p.m. (Miami Open)

The Round of 32 of the Miami Masters 2023 presents us with a duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Dusan Lajovicwhich is held in the third shift, not before 8:35 p.m. in Spain.

You can see this Alcaraz vs. Dusan Lajovic of the Miami Open and the Atlanta Hawks vs. NBA Memphis Grizzlies since Betfair Live Video.

Spanish, which is favorite to lift the titlehas won the three official matches in which the Serbian has been measured, and after his good performance in the previous round, the forecasts opt for his pass to the round of 16.

1. Victory of Alcaraz before Lajovic in two sets a [1.14]

2. Less than 9.5 total games in set 2 of the Alcaraz-Lajovic a [1.4]

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies a las 00:00 h (NBA)

The Atlanta Hawks and the Memphis Grizzlies meet in the night from sunday 26 to monday 27 marchfrom 00:00 hours.

The ‘brown bears’, second in the Western Conference of the NBAstart as betting favorites to win against the ‘Halcones’ in a match they come with a 5 game win streak.

1. Victory of the Memphis Grizzlies against the Atlanta Hawks a [1.8]

2. Memphis Grizzlies triumph with a margin of between 1-10 points to [2.8]