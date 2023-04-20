What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Thursday, April 20

Discover the schedules of the best matches of the day, check our predictions and bet now on Betfair.

Ecuador of the week with the closing of the quarterfinals in the Europa League. In addition, Carlos Alcaraz will look for a new victory in the Count of GodoPaula Badosa will do the same in Stuttgart and another day will be played in the playoffs of the NBA.

15:00 – Paula Badosa vs. Cristina Bucsa – WTA500 Stuttgart

Spanish duel in the round of 16 in Stuttgart. badosawho left very good feelings last week in Charleston, has started with firm step in German territory and now he will have as a rival Cristina Bucsa, number 77 and that he is signing a great year.

The only confrontation between them -with victory for Paula- took place in 2019 in an ITF tournament. Now, the difference in the ranking and the good moment in which Badosa arrives should be decisive.

1. The victory for Paula Badosa 2-0 is paid to [1.3].

As we said before, Bucsa is achieving fantastic results in 2023 and it will not make things easy at all. In this tournament he comes from the previa and he has already won three games, so he comes with a lot of filming and, of course, with good feelings.

2. More than 17.5 games is quoted at [1.62].

16:00 – Carlos Alcaraz vs. Roberto Bautista – Count of Godó

The defending champion will play the round of 16 against Roberto Bautista. Carlitos, who swept his debut against Borges, will face a tennis player from Castellón who is not going through a good present: three wins in the last eleven games.

As if that were not enough, the Murcian player already swept Bautista off the track last year in Indian Wells: 6-2 y 6-0.

1. The victory of Carlos Alcaraz by 2-0 is paid to [1.3].

I’m sure Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil doesn’t want a long game. It comes from a difficult period with the injuries And, the sooner he solves his matches, the more his physique will appreciate it.

2. Carlos Alcaraz less than 12.5 games ago is quoted at [1.62].

21:00 – Sevilla vs. Manchester United – Europa League

The people of Seville are waiting for another magical night in Europe. After achieving a miraculous 2-2 At Old Trafford, Mendilibar’s men want to offer this great joy to a crowd that has suffered tremendously this season.

Betting on Sevilla in the Europa League is almost mandatory. For mystique, for history, for Sánchez-Pizjuán…

1. The Sevilla classification is paid to [2.5].

To increase the chances of being in the semifinals, Sevilla needs its forwards. Will it be the night of En-Nesyri?

2. En-Nesyri scores at any time during the 90 minutes is quoted at [3.2].

21:00 – Roma vs. Feyenoord – Europa League

The Olympic will pass sentence. Feyenoord travel to Rome with a 1-0 lead after the first leg, although the tie is wide open.

However, you have to go back to the October 27, 2022 to find the last home defeat for those from Rotterdam, who already won this same competition two decades ago.

1. The Feyenoord win or draw is paid to [2.0].

The revelation footballer in the Dutch is being Santi Gimenez. The Mexican striker has 13 goals in 2023 and have found the net in seven of their last nine games.

2. Santiago Giménez scores a goal at any time during the 90 minutes is quoted at [4.6].

01:30 (viernes) – Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia Sixers – NBA

third party from a series that sets foot in Brooklyn for the first time. The 76ers clearly dominate by 2-0 after a fairly comfortable start that, except for surprise, should continue at the Barclays Center.

the march of Durant e Irving He left these Nets as an unarmed team, but in a privileged position in the table that has allowed them to enter the playoffs directly. At four in the morning we should be talking about a 3-0 win.

1. The Philadelphia Sixers win is paid to [1.46].

Joel Embiid He comes from signing a phenomenal performance in the second game. captured 19 reboundsa section where he averaged 10,2 in the regular season.

2. Joel Embiid records 12 or more rebounds is quoted at [1.83].