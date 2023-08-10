What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Thursday, August 10

10/08/2023 and las 02:00 CEST

We reached the equator of the week with a fantastic sports menu. Starting in the afternoon and until well into the morning, the first round of 16 matches will be played at the Toronto Masters 1000. Also in the middle of the night, Spain will look for its place in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup. Earlier, at a much more affordable time, first-leg matches in the qualifying phase for the Europa League and the Conference League.

17:00 – ATP Masters 1000 Toronto

The Rexall Tennis Center prepares another day of great emotions with the best rackets in the world. Three of the last four winners of this tournament have been Spanish and there is a good chance that that hot streak will continue.

Starting at 5 pmSpanish time, the round of 16 will start and you will be able to follow all the matches live through Betfair Live Video.

21:00 – Olympiacos vs. Genk – Europa League

First leg at Georgios Karaiskakis. He Olympiakoswhich was third in the Greek league, will receive in Piraeus the Genk, eliminated last week against Servette on penalties in their attempt to reach the Champions League. You will be able to see this encounter through Betfair Live Video.

So far in 2023, only the AEK they have been able to beat the rojiblancos at home, while Genk are going through a small bump. To the disappointment of last week against the Swiss team, we must add another defeat on Saturday at home against Eupen, which was on the verge of relegation last season.

21:00 – Hajduk Split vs. PAOK – Conference League

One of the hottest parties on this Thursday. He Hajduk Splitwho have won their first two league games, will be looking to continue their good run against a PAOK who already passed another qualifying round against Beitar Jerusalem.

The Croatian team will be supported in the stands by a packed stadium and which, on its big nights, is one of the most fervent in Europe. Hajduk has not lost at home since March 5.

03:00 (Friday) – Spain vs. Netherlands – Women’s World Cup

The Red will be in charge of opening the quarter finalsfacing the Netherlands at the Sky Stadium in Wellington (New Zealand), where they won Costa Ricabut also lost to Japan.

Discover here the best preview of the meeting.

The last three clashes between both teams fell on the Spanish side (2018, 2019, 2021), already with the current generation on the pitch. As a curiosity, in the five games that these countries have played, there were never goals from both of themthere were always victories with the opponent’s score at zero.

