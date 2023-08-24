What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Thursday, August 24

24/08/2023 and las 02:00 CEST

Check the best sporting events of the day, discover our predictions and bet now at Betfair.

We reached the middle of the week with a lot of football on the agenda. We have an Argentine classic in the Libertadores Cupin addition to two very high matches in the qualifying phase for the Europa League and the Conference League. In tennis, a new day of the previous US Open.

catch the 2023 sports calendar so you don’t miss any appointment of your favorite discipline.

02:30 – Boca Juniors vs. Racing Club – Copa Libertadores

La Bombonera will open this series of quarter finals between two Argentine teams. He xeneize arrives as a favorite after his recent additions, while Racing seeks to surprise in a field where No one has won since mid-April.

Furthermore, far from Avellaneda, the Academia suffer. just add up one win in his last eight outings.

The victory of Boca Juniors is paid to [1.95]victory of Boca Juniors

The victory of Boca Juniors is paid to [1.95][1.95]The matador score a goal at any time The Matador scores a goal at any time is quoted at [2.7][2.7]

17:00 – US Open Qualifying

Third day of the previous phase in the last Grand Slam of the year. In the men’s box we will have twenty three parties, with a Spaniard in contention.

The winners of today’s day will access the third and last qualifying clash before integrating the final draw.

Remember that you can follow the entire tournament through Betfair Live Video. You have all the quotas of the US Open here.

20:00 – Dinamo Zagreb vs. Sparta Prague – Europa League

After the disappointment against AEK, who left Dinamo Zagreb without the Champions League with two goals in discount, the Croats seek consolation from the Europa League. Opposite will be a Sparta Prague that still He does not know defeat so far this season.

You can see this first leg live through Betfair Live Video.

The three previous clashes between these two teams, two qualifying for the Europa League and another friendly, ended in a tie. Two of Dinamo Zagreb’s last three games and three of the most recent four for the Czech team also ended in a draw.

The draw is paid to [3.25]a tie

The draw is paid to [3.25][3.25]Under 2.5 goals Less than 2.5 goals is quoted at [1.65][1.65]

20:30 – Health vs. Bruges – Conference League

The Navarrese team wants to return to the final phase of a European competition more than fifteen years later, for which they must eliminate Bruges, the current leader of the Belgian league. Read here the best preview of the meeting.

Those of Flanders are a scoring machine. They have scored at least five goals in their last four games and they come from winning the RWDM by 7-1. As a counterpoint, he conceded a goal in three of those games.

Osasuna’s victory is paid to [2.1]Osasuna victory

Osasuna’s victory is paid to [2.1][2.1]Both teams scoreBoth teams score is quoted at [1.65][1.65]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

