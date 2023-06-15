What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Thursday, June 15

Discover the best matches of the day, check our predictions and bet now on Betfair.

We reached the middle of the week with a great game in the Nations League as the main dish of the day. In addition, we have the fifth stage of the tour of switzerlandstart the Eurobasket femenino and the round of 16 is played in the Valencia Challenger.

Discover here the most complete sports calendar of 2023 and don't miss a single quote from your favorite discipline.

12:00 – Stage 5, Tour of Switzerland

tour of 211 kilometers between the towns of Fish y The Point The cyclists will go up three ports, two of special category and one of first class. In the overall ranking, Felix Gall continues to wear the leader’s jersey, with Shkjelmose two seconds and Evenopoel, third, at 0:16. The first Spaniard arrives fourth, Pello Bilbao57 seconds behind the head.

This is how the fees are final winner of the Tour of Switzerland 2023:

Remco Evenepoel – [2.0] Mattias Skjelmose – [2.5] Felix Gall – [3.0] Pello Bilbao – [31.0]

17:00 – Sara Sorribes vs. Sara Errani – Valencia Challenger

The tennis player from Castellón, who left very good sensations in Roland Garros, will seek to qualify among the eight best of this Valencia Challenger, played on clay. His rival will be the veteran Sara Erraniwhich now occupies the number 69 del ranking.

Silvia Soler’s disciple is a very favorite in the predictions, not only for playing at home, but for the physical difference (Sara is 26 years old) and also thanks to the endorsement of Roland Garros, where Tormo was very close to sneaking into the quarterfinals and Errani did not go beyond the previous one.

1. The victory of Sara Sorribes is paid to [1.25]

As we have already commented previously, the physical question can play a fundamental role. The Spanish has ten years less than Errani and, as has happened in his last four wins, Sorribes will try to close the meeting on the fast track.

2. Less than 2.5 sets is quoted at [1.5]

20:00 – Latvia vs. Spain – Women’s Eurobasket

The combined of Miguel Mendez debuts against the weak Latvia, which has never beaten our team and he had not participated in a Eurobasket for three editions.

Since the painful defeat at the Olympic Games back in 2021, the Spanish National Team has only lost one of its sixteen games.

1. The triumph of Spain by 14 or more points is paid to [1.88]

The difference between the two countries is likely to lead to a lower score than usual. Besides, only one of the seven matches that Spain and Latvia have played against each other has exceeded the proposed line.

2. Less than 133.5 points is quoted at [1.88]

20:45 – España vs. Italia – Nations League

Croatia awaits rival. As happened in the 2021 edition, Spain and Italy face each other in the semifinals. Set The Blues will try to bring joy to his country, which has lived two fateful weeks in sports.

Lee here the best preview of this game

The ‘Red’ is slightly favorite in the forecasts. Throughout this century, Italy have only beaten Spain twice in regulation time, but only one was in an official match. Two years ago, Luis Enrique’s team took the cat to water 2-1.

1. The triumph of Spain in the 90 minutes is paid to [2.25]

Con 30 targets, Alvaro Morata He is the fifth top scorer in the history of the National Team and number one if we take into account the current call-up.

2. Álvaro Morata scores a goal during the 90 minutes is quoted at [2.9]