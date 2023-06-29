What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Thursday, June 29

29/06/2023 and las 02:00 CEST

4:00 p.m. – Yannick Hanfmann vs. Feliciano Lopez – ATP Majorca

For the third time this week, Hide will face what could be the last official match of his careeralthough its withdrawal is scheduled for the Luanco Beach Tennis.

His rival in the quarterfinals will be the German Hanfmannnumber 48 of the world and that comes from winning a Tsitsipas in low hours. For his part, Feliciano has already passed two rounds in which he was not a favorite in the forecasts. The push of the public, Rafa Nadal included, will be key to the aspirations of the man from Madrid.

1. The victory for Feliciano Lopez is paid to [3.4]

Without a doubt, it will not be an easy game for the Spaniard. In view of ThompsonLópez already needed three sleeves, in the same way that Hanfmann eliminated Stephens.

2. More than 2.5 sets is quoted at [2.3]

00:00 (Friday) – Boca Juniors vs. Monagas – Copa Libertadores

The xeneize set aims to achieve the first position of the groupfor which the tie is useful, while Monagas needs to win and wait for help from the other party to advance to the round of 16.

Almirón’s men are not having a good season, but at La Bombonera they have won five of their last six matches and they haven’t lost there since mid-April. Opposite will be a very weak Venezuelan team, which barely adds one win in his most recent thirteen outings.

1. The victory of Boca Juniors and more than 1.5 goals sand pays to [1.5]

The party, except surprise, will be a Argentinian team monologue. In the first leg, they registered 9 corner kicks, while in Boca’s last game against his people -against Lanús two weeks ago- there were 10 corners

2. More than 8.5 corners is quoted at [1.62]

01:45 (Friday) – Qatar vs. Honduras – Gold Cup

Match of obligatory victory for both countries, which they started with defeat on the first date.

Qatar have won both meetings against the Bicolor, in the 2021 Gold Cup and a friendly held last year. In addition, although both lost in their debut, Honduras left a disastrous image against Mexico, falling 4-0 and shooting only once on goal.

1. The Qatar victory is paid to [2.6]

Carlos Queiroz’s team still does not know what it is to receive a goal from Honduras (0-2, 1-0) and, seeing how the first day for the Central Americans (4-0) unfolded, everything indicates that the goals will only fall from one side.

2. Both teams do not score is quoted at [1.83]

