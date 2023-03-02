Discover the best matches of the day, check our predictions and bet now on Betfair.

Today, Thursday March 2, the second first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. In basketball, Barça plays the 26th day of the regular season of the Euroleague. And in tennis, the quarterfinals of the Dubai ATP.

Alexander Zverev vs. Lorenzo Sonego at 12:00 h (ATP Dubai 2023)

Zverev and Sonego face each other starting at 12:00 p.m. for a spot in the 2023 Dubai ATP semifinals.

Enjoy live this Zverev vs. Sonego, from Djokovic vs. Hurkacz and FC Barcelona vs. Zalgiris Kaunas through Betfair Live Video, a platform where you can watch the entire Euroleague live.

To date, these two tennis players they have only met in an official ATP match, in which the German beat the Italian in two sets (6-3, 6-3). In this way, Zverev (#16) is the favorite in our predictions.

1. Alexander Zverev wins in Sonego a [1.35]

2. Zverev wins the first set against Sonego a [1.50]

Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz a las 16 h (ATP Dubai 2023)

Djokovic and Hurkacz also face each other in the quarterfinals of the ATP in Dubai, not before 4:00 p.m.

Betfair forecasts give the Serbian favoritesNo. 1 on the ATP, who has beaten the Polish tennis player in the four official duels they have previously played.

1. Less than 2.5 sets in the Djokovic vs. hurkacz to [1.32]

2. Djokovic makes a service break in every set a [1.40]

FC Barcelona vs. Zalgiris Kaunas at 7 p.m. (Euroleague)

He FC Barcelona welcomes Zalgiris Kaunas at home on the 26th date of the Euroleague regular season, starting at 7:00 p.m.

the blaugrana they have won 4 of their last five official matches in all competitions and are the betting favorites to win against the Lithuanian club.

1. Barça Basket triumph against Zalgiris a [1.12]

2. More than 154.5 total points to [1.88]

Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona at 9:00 p.m. (Copa del Rey)

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona face each other in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals at 9:00 p.m. Find out about the meeting preview here.

His two consecutive defeats and the casualties in the culé attack they make the white team starts as favorites to prevail in the first game of this tie.

1. Victory of Real Madrid against FC Barcelona a [1.91]

2. Benzema scores against Barça a [2.10]