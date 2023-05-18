What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Thursday, May 18

Discover the schedules of the best sporting events of the day and our predictions to bet now on Betfair.

We reached the middle of the week with an interesting continental day, where the finalists of the Europa League y Conference League. Also, train wreck in the Premier League and second game of the NBA Conference Finals between Nuggets y Lakers.

20:30 – Newcastle vs. Brighton – Premier League

Duel postponed from matchday 25. The black and white team, which they now see as their place of Champions is threatened by Liverpool, will receive a visit from the Seagulls, who seek to certify their participation in the Europa League for next year.

Newcastle has not started on the right foot this month of May: loss against Arsenal and draw against Leeds United. For its part, Brighton has just signed a author’s victory at the Emirates Stadium and is the fourth best visitor in the Premier.

1. Brighton win or draw is paid to [1.8].

The last five games in Premier of the team led by De Zerbi have been crazy: 20 goals in all! Among other results, 6-0 against Wolves and 1-5 against Everton. Last week, 0-3 at Arsenal’s house.

2. Over 2.5 goals is quoted at [1.6].

21:00 – Sevilla vs. Juventus – Europa League

The most successful club in the competition will seek its seventh final. In addition, Seville He has never lost this title when he has entered the top eight. Opposite will be a Juventus that drew with much controversy in the first leg (1-1).

Read the best preview of the match here.

Away from home, the Old lady is suffering: a win in six games. In a Sevillian key, Sevilla signed the previous round against Manchester United one of the best matches in its history, plenty of reason to trust the Andalusians.

1. Sevilla qualify for the final is paid to [1.73].

In the game in Turin, as in the second leg against United, En-Nesyri was the great protagonist three goals between both shocks.

2. Youssef En-Nesyri scores a goal during the 90 minutes is quoted at [2.6].

21:00 – AZ Alkmaar vs. West Ham – Conference League

Behind the 2-1 of the first leg favorable to the Londoners, AZ will seek to give the fourth consecutive away loss for West Hamwhich last year was already at the gates of the Europa League final and does not want to make the same mistake again.

The result of the first leg was very short for what could have been seen. West Ham added up to 3,07 of expected goals, a figure in which the Dutch did not exceed the 0,27. At AFAS Stadium, the quality of David Moyes’s side should prevail.

1. The West Ham win is paid to [2.6].

The need to overcome the tie by AZ will make us enjoy a more open party and, as already happened in the first leg, we could see movement on the scoreboard for both teams.

2. Both teams score is quoted at [1.74].

02:30 (viernes) – Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers – NBA

The Nuggets will seek to place the second victory in his locker after an exhibition in the series opener.

You can watch all the NBA playoffs through Betfair Live Video.

The Los Angeles team must correct many aspects if they want to go home with a tie on the scoreboard, but, if we stick to what was seen last Tuesday, Denver is in a position to put land in the middle.

1. The Denver Nuggets victory is paid to [1.4].

By Nikola Jokic A good part of the Nuggets’ options will pass, who saw how their great star exploded in the first game with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists. Precisely, in his ability to capture balls under the basket is where the key was for the first duel to break at the beginning. No player dressed in yellow was able to stop him.

2. Nikola Jokic records 14 or more rebounds is quoted at [1.73].