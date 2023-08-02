What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Wednesday, August 2

02/08/2023 and las 02:00 CEST

Hoy, Wednesday, August 2two other groups will conclude in the Women’s World Cup, which faces its final stretch of the first phase. In addition, the first round of qualification for the Champions League and we will have the second day of the round of 16 in the Libertadores Cup.

09:00 – Argentina vs. Sweden – Women’s World Cup

The albiceleste team, which is chasing its first victory in a World Cup, needs to win and wait for a draw between South Africa and Italy. He would also be worth it South Africa beat Italy y Argentina won by a bit more than the They are children, they are children, and thus he would have the goal difference tiebreaker in his favor. Read here the best preview of the meeting.

For his part, Sweden does not play anything, since it has a difference of +6 goals, by -4 of Italy, and the first place will be for them. It is likely that the Nordic team will make some variants in eleven, a situation that Argentina could take advantage of to give the machada.

The victory of Argentina is paid to [5.5]

12:00 – Panama vs. France – Women’s World Cup

The Blues are measured to Panama, the Cinderella of the group, which adds 0 points, 0 goals and is eliminated. France needs to win to secure first place and, just in case, with wide scoring marginbecause in the classification it is tied for almost everything with Jamaica. Check here everything you need to know before the game.

The Central American team has four consecutive defeats, between the World Cup and the preparation friendlies, with seventeen goals against and none for. Furthermore, in this World Cup, only eight of the thirty-eight games recorded goals by both teams.

He France triumph by three or more goals and both teams do not score is quoted at [2.0]

18:00 – Qarabag vs. Rakow – Champions League

After the victory for 3-2 of the Polish team in the first leg, Qarabag is obliged to win if they want to stay alive on the road to what would be their first Champions League since 2018. For its part, Rakow has never integrated a final phase of a continental tournament.

As a local, the Azerbaijan team has only lost 1 of its last 37 official matchesincluding nine European matches, and that lone defeat came in an inconsequential league game.

The Qarabag victory in 90 minutes is paid to [2.0]

02:00 (Thursday) – National vs. Boca Juniors – Copa Libertadores

It is one of the most attractive matches of the round of 16. National will receive in the Great Park Boca Juniorswhich has won its last five games and has not lost since mid-June.

The xeneize set has been one of the more active in the transfer market Lately and all the additions, with the exception of the former Valencia striker, will be present in Uruguay. Besides, Boca has two wins and a draw in his last two visits to the Pocket.

He victory of Boca Juniors is quoted at [2.7]

