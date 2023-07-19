What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Wednesday, July 19

19/07/2023 and las 02:00 CEST

Hoy, Wednesday, July 19he Tower of France It is the main dish that the sports menu offers us. Also, the Sevilla looking for a new title, the first qualifying round for the Champions League and three more teams try to get into the round of 16 South American Cup.

12:20 – 17th stage in the Tour de France

After a spectacular time trial in which the Danish cyclist practically sealed his victory in the gala round, the riders face the queen stage: 165.7 kilometers in between Saint-Gervais-Mont-Blanc y Courchevelwhich include two first class passes, another second class and a last one in a special category.

They will be a total of more than 5,000 meters of unevenness and an ascent to Col de la Loze with 28.1 kilometers at an average slope of 6%.

18:00 – Dinamo Tbilisi vs. Astana – Champions League

Behind the 1-1 From the first leg, everything is still open for this duel at the Dinamo Arena. The Georgians have not passed a round of qualifying in the Champions League since 2017 (Alashkert, 3-1), while Astana have not done the same since 2018 against Sutjetska (3-0).

Dinamo Tbilisi started the season on the right foot after win the Super Cup for his country against Batumi on penalties. For its part, Astana is in the middle of the regular course and has just suffered a major setback in the Cupwhere they lost two weeks ago to Ordabasy and were eliminated at the gates of the final.

The Dinamo Tbilisi standings is paid to [1.65]

22:00 – Seville vs. Independiente del Valle – UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge

He Sevillawinner of the Europa League, will face off at the Sánchez-Pizjuán Valley Independent, last champion of the Copa Sudamericana. UEFA and CONMEBOL have come together to create this new tournament, which is in its pilot phase, and aims to face those teams that win the respective silver tournaments.

Read here the best preview of the meeting.

By squad, the people from Seville are clearly favorites for this match, which will be played in rojiblanco territory. Everything plays in favor of the Spanish team.

The Sevilla victory in 90 minutes is quoted at [1.67]

02:00 (Thursday) – San Lorenzo vs. Independiente Medellin – Copa Sudamericana

The Argentine team arrives with an advantage of 1-0 after his victory in Medellín and seeks the pass to the second round of the South American, where he already expects São Paulo.

In 2023, Only two teams have managed to score in the Bidegain: Fortaleza and Students of Merida. The rest, fifteen squads, among which are River or Boca, could not score.

He triumph of San Lorenzo and both teams do not score in the 90 minutes is paid to [2.2]

