Weekend eve with the start of a new day in the main European leagues. In addition, we will have top-level basketball with NBA and Euroleague.

04:00 – Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks – NBA

After making history and going against Mike D’AntoniLeBron James has a mission for the next two months: guide the Lakers to the playoffs.

The Los Angeles team (25-30), which have lost four of their last six matches, will receive some Bucks (37-17) who want to continue putting pressure on Boston at the top of the table. Milwaukee comes in with a streak of eight straight wins.

1. The victoria de Milwaukee Bucks is paid to [1.36].

Just because LeBron has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar doesn’t mean he’s planning to lower his level now. Not much less. The king is averaging 30,2 in the season and comes from scoring 38 against the Thunder.

2. LeBron James scores 30 or more points is quoted at [1.73].

19:00 – Zalgiris Kaunas vs. Baskonia – Euroleague

To take note of the qualifying equality that exists this season, Baskonia is sixth with a record of 13-10 and the Lithuanians come in tenth position -out of the playoffs- with a balance of 12-11. A local victory would turn the table upside down.

Zalgiris is in a bad moment. They have lost their last five games between Euroleague and LKL, as well as the most recent clashes against Baskonia. Those of Joan Peñarroya have a record of 4-1 in the last two weekscounting all competitions.

1. The Baskonia triumph is paid to [1.9].

Solo Olympiakos (85.3) scores more points than Baskonia (84.5). These have been the last markers of the Basque team in the Euroleague: 95-90 before Panathinaikos, 89-83 against Olimpia Milano and 114-111 against Anadolu Efes.

2. More than 158.5 points is quoted at [1.67].

20:45 – AC Milan vs. Torino – Serie A

Set Rossoneri He is going through his worst moment of the season and will seek to end that losing streak against Torino, the top pursuer in the fight for Europe.

The return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the premises, which do not lose with The bull at home since the year 2000.

1. The triumph of AC Milan is paid to [1.8].

The Achilles heel of the team led by Stefano Pioli continues to be the defense. have granted 15 goals in the last 5 parties and they don’t leave their door at zero in A league since the beginning of November (Cremonese, 0-0).

2. Over 2.5 goals is quoted at [2.1].

21:00 – Cádiz vs. Girona – LaLiga

Very tense match to raise the curtain of the twenty-first date. Cádiz marks the relegation positions, which they could leave if they win against a Girona settled in the middle zone.

Solo Almeria y Elche (3) have scored fewer points than Girona (6) away from home this season. The Catalans have only been able to win in the martinez valero. On the other hand, the team from Cádiz has not fallen into their fiefdom since the September, 10th (Barça, 0-4).

1. The Cadiz win or draw is paid to [1.5].

Those of Sergio González are the second team that concedes the most goals (33), while Girona is the sixth most scored of all LaLiga (27).

2. Both teams score is quoted at [1.88].

21:00 – Granada vs Tenerife – Second Division

The numbers at the home of the Nasrid team are scaring. has added 35 Points of 39 possible and only has conceded two goalswhile he has scored 26 in 13 games.

They will receive a Tenerife that wants to get closer to playoff positions, although nothing more has won in one of his last five outings in LaLiga Smartbank (Cartagena, 0-1).

1. The Grenada victory is paid to [2.0].

Solo Alaves y Mirandés have managed to pierce the opposite goal in Nuevo Los Cármenes: Granada He has left his gate to zero eleven times. Abysmal.

2. Both teams do not score is quoted at [1.58].