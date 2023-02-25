Check the best matches of the day and discover our predictions to bet now on Betfair.

We raise the curtain on the weekend with a fantastic menu: Madrid derby, drama at Mestalla, match of the leader in Serie A and a new battle in the Premier League. In addition, we will enjoy another early morning with the NBA.

04:00 – Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings – NBA

Game in the West. The Clippers (33-28) will receive at the old Staples Center about Kings (33-25) who come from playing and winning the night before the Trail Blazers (133-116).

You will be able to watch this game and the entire NBA through Betfair Live Video.

The fact of playing in the so-called back to back (two nights in a row) can benefit the Clippers, who need this victory if they want to aspire to third place and not be struggling to avoid the Play in.

1. The Los Angeles Clippers win is paid to [1.4].

The total points line is at +/- 238, a figure that has only been surpassed in one of the last ten games between both franchises.

2. Less than 238 points is quoted at [1.88].

16:00 – Leicester vs. Arsenal – Premier League

The leader of the English championship will visit the King Power Stadium in search of his fifth consecutive win against Leicester.

With the victory in the field of Aston Villa (2-4)the ‘Gunners’ left behind their worst run of the season: four games without winning between Premier and FA Cup. For their part, Brendan Rodgers’ team is the second worst local of the entire league with 12 points.

1. The Arsenal triumph is paid to [1.68].

only the Bournemouth (44) fits more so many than the ‘Foxes’ (41) this campaign. In the first round match, the score was 4-2 Friendly to the locals at the Emirates. As if that were not enough, Arsenal is the second team that converts the most of the entire competition: 51 targets in 23 parties.

2. Over 2.5 goals is quoted at [1.6].

18:00 – Empoli vs. Napoli – Serie A

The leader of ‘Calcio’ jumps on stage. Those of Spalletti they have won their last seven games between all competitions and will seek to increase the income of fifteen points who manage over Inter.

Solo Fiorentina (1-1) e Inter (1-0) managed to dry up the gale of the ‘Partenopeo’ team at home. It goes without saying that we are talking about best category visitor: 31 points in 12 games and only seven goals against.

1. The Napoli victory is paid to [1.42].

It is the feeling of the moment. the georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who came to Napoli from Dinamo Batumi this season, has ten goals in Serie A y He has scored in his last three games in the local tournament.

2. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia scores at any time is quoted at [2.2].

18:30 – Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid – LaLiga

Madrid derby in style. Ancelotti’s team will seek to put pressure on Barça and reduce the gap with the lead to five points, while Atlético de Madrid need all three points to attack third place.

The whites have only lost one of their last thirteen games before the mattress box in LaLiga.

1. The triumph of Real Madrid is paid to [1.8].

After the World Cup, Simeone’s team has seen the goal in all nine outings What have you done.

2. Both teams score is quoted at [1.84].

21:00 – Valencia vs. Real Sociedad – LaLiga

Another final for the Che team. Those of ‘Pipo’ Baraja are penultimate two from salvation and they will have to look for a more than necessary victory against Real Sociedad. The txuri-urdin team also wants the three points to be able to safeguard themselves from Atlético de Madrid’s threat to third place.

Valencia is going through a major crisis. It comes from losing five games and his last victory in LaLiga dates back to November 10, 2022.

1. The win for Real Sociedad is paid to [2.4].

Regarding proper names, Mikel Oyarzabal has scored or assisted in five of his seven visits to Mestalla and a week ago he scored a goal against Celta de Vigo.

2. Mikel Oyarzabal scores or assists is quoted at [2.0].