What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions: Sunday, August 13

13/08/2023 and las 02:00 CEST

Hoy, sunday august 13the last semifinal tie of the ATP de Toronto. And in football, the celebration of the opening days of LaLiga EA Sports 23/24 and of the Ligue 1 23/24.

1:30 a.m.: Toronto ATP Semifinal

He No. 8 on the ATP and seventh seed of the tournament he faces the world no. 14 in the semifinals of the ATP in Toronto, not before 01:30. Discover the data of these tennis players.

The Italian goes to this tie after beating the number 1 of the ATPso it is the clear favorite in the forecasts to advance to the final of the tournament.

1. More than 2.5 sets a [2.3]

2. Over 8.5 games in the second set a [1.3]

13:00 h: Brest vs. Lens (Ligue 1)

The runner-up of the French League last season el Lens, mide al Stade Brest on the first date of this season 23/24, starting at 1:00 p.m.

The visitors have beaten the reds in two of their last three official matchesso the odds are decided in favor of his victory in the match.

1. Lens triumph a [1.9]

2. Under 2.5 goals a [1.95]

7:30 p.m.: Villarreal vs. Betis (LaLiga)

Villarreal and Betis They face each other on the first day of LaLiga EA Sports 23/24, starting at 7:30 p.m. discover the preview of Villarreal-Betis.

The Yellow Submarine have won two of their last four clashes against the Verdiblancos and, although they have not had their best pre-season, we are confident that they will win at home in their league debut.

1. Villarreal victory a [1.7]

2. Both teams do not score a [2.15]

9:30 p.m.: Getafe vs. FC Barcelona (LaLiga)

The first day of LaLiga EA Sports 23/24 also presents us with this duel between Getafe and Barça, starting at 9:30 p.m. Discover how do you get both sets.

The blaugranas have prevailed over the azulones in three of their last five games and, although their league title defense begins at home, the forecasts are in favor of them adding the three points.

1. Barça beat Getafe in[1.56]

2. Under 2.5 goals a [1.68]

