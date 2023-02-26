Discover the best matches of the day, check our predictions and bet now on Betfair.

Today, Sunday February 26, the day 23 of Santander League and the date 25 of the french league. In basketball, Spain will play its last game of the qualifying phase for the 2023 World Cup. And in rugby, the third week of the six nations.

France vs. Scotland at 4:00 p.m. (Six Nations Tournament)

France and Scotland put an end to the third week of the Six Nations Tournament from 4:00 p.m.

Although the Frenchmen start as favorites in the bets, the party may go scottishcombined that remains undefeated in the tournament after having defeated England and Welsh in the first days.

1. Scotland’s victory over France in the Six Nations [3.25]

2. Over 0.5 Scotland tries in the 1st half to [1.33]

Spain vs. Italy at 6:00 p.m. (Qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup)

The Spanish basketball team faces Italy, at 6:00 p.m., in their last duel of the qualifying phase to the 2023 World Cup.

Both combined have their guaranteed place in the tournamentbut ‘La Familia’ wants victory to tie up their pass as leader of Group L of the European qualifying phase.

1. Spain win over Italy [1.24]

2. Less than 156.5 total points a [1.24]

UD Almeria vs. FC Barcelona at 6:30 p.m. (LaLiga Santander)

Almería receives FC Barcelona at home on matchday 23 of LaLiga Santander, starting at 6:30 p.m. Consult all the information about this duel.

Despite its elimination in the Europa Leaguethe cules They start with an advantage in the forecasts to take the three points against an opponent they have beaten in their last 5 head-to-heads.

1. Triumph of Barcelona against Almería [1.44]

2. Robert Lewandowski scores at any time at [1.65]

Marseille vs. PSG at 8:45 p.m. (Ligue 1)

Marseille and PSG face each other, for the second time in less than a month, on matchday 25 of Ligue 1 at 8:45 p.m. discover the match preview.

After eliminating the Parisians in the French Cup A few weeks ago, the Olympians are likely to win at home in this match against the Reds and Blues, who are not going through their prime.

1. Victory for Marseille against PSG a [2.70]

2. Over 2.5 goals in Marseille-PSG a [1.56]