What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions: Tuesday, July 18

Hoy, Tuesday, July 18the time trial Tower of France will monopolize the great prominence of the day. In addition, we will have a Spanish presence in the tournament of bastad and the return matches are played in the first qualifying round for the Champions League and the round of 16 in the South American Cup.

13:05 – Time trial in the Tour de France

Key day in the gala round with this first and only single time trial. Cyclists will have to complete 22.4 kilometers among which is a small second category port (2,5 km. al 9,4 %).

Vingegaard continues as overall leadercon ten seconds ahead of Pogacar. For his part, carlos rodriguez comes third and is 19 seconds ahead of Adam Yatesits main threat.

These are the top favorites to take the stage:

Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar a [2.25][2.25]Jonas VingegaardJonas Vingegaard a [2.38][2.38]Wout Van AertWout Van Aert a [6.5][6.5]

17:00 – Jozef Kovalik vs. Alejandro Davidovich – ATP Bastad

With the bad time he had at Wimbledon already forgotten, Davidovich returns to action in Sweden, where the Slovakian will be measured Kovaliknumber 159 of the world and from previa.

Both tennis players already saw their faces in 2022 in a clash corresponding to the round of 16 in Hamburg (also clay) and the result was double 6-2 favorable to Malaga.

1. The Alejandro Davidovich triumphed 2-0 is paid to [1.5]

To find Kovalik’s last victory in the final phase of an ATP tournament, you have to go back to the Count of Godó, in mid-April, which gives us an idea of ​​the irregular season that the Slovakian is signing.

2. Less than 20.5 games is quoted at [1.75]

19:00 – Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Farul Constanta – Champions League Preview

The Romanian team won by 1-0 on the way, so the Sheriff is bound to win if he doesn’t want to be knocked out in the first qualifying round for the first time since 2019.

As locals, the Moldovans finished last season with nine consecutive games without losing, of which seven were wins. The group from the Transnistrian capital clings to this good work at the Stadionul Sheriff, which wants to meet with the Maccabi Haifa in the next round.

1. The victory for Sheriff Tiraspol in the 90 minutes is paid to [1.86]

One of the keys will be how the Sheriff handles the matter. defensive. Despite the fact that goals away from home no longer count double, it is vital not to concede against a team whose three official matches this season have not recorded more than one goal.

2. Both teams do not score is quoted at [1.6]

02:00 (Wednesday) – Students of La Plata vs. Barcelona SC – South American Cup

The UNO Stadium awaits a magical night. He Pinch they have to come back from 2-1 in the first leg if they want to face Goiás in the quarterfinals and continue advancing in a South American Cup that they want to lift for the first time.

of place, You have to go back to February 14 to find the last defeat of Estudiantes (Lanús, 0-2), while the numbers for the Guayaquil team away from home are not very encouraging: three victories in thirteen games played this year.

1. Estudiantes de La Plata qualify for the quarterfinals is paid to [1.75]

Eduardo Dominguez virtually all headlines were saved this weekend against River Plate, so they should arrive in good shape for the duel. With 21 goals in international competitions, Mauro Boselli He is the all-time Estudiantes scorer in that section and his experience could end up being unbalancing on this night reserved for heroes. In the group stage, he converted three goals.

2. Mauro Boselli scores a goal during the 90 minutes is quoted at [2.3]

