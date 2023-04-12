Check the best matches of the day and discover our predictions to bet now on Betfair.

We face this Wednesday, April 12, with the second round of matches in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. In addition, a Spanish duel in the third continental basketball competition, Bautista plays in Monte Carlo and the second day of competition in the NBA Play-in.

11:00 – Roberto Bautista vs. Alexander Zverev – ATP Monte Carlo

Bautistathe only Spaniard alive in the tournament, will open today’s day against a Zverev that is gradually returning to its level.

The clay is the preferred scenario for the German, who could delve into a bad moment that Roberto is living: two wins in their last nine games.

1. The victory of Alexander Zverev is paid to [1.4].

The two tennis players come from a suffered debut in which they needed three partial to score the win.

2. More than 2.5 sets is quoted at [2.3].

20:45 – BAXI Manresa vs. Lenovo Tenerife – Champions League

The Nou Congost hosts the second game of this series of quarterfinals. The insulars have the advantage of 1-0 and they would seal their pass to the next round with a victory.

In Tenerife, Txus Vidorreta’s men won by 91-84, while the other matches this season between both teams also fell on the Canary side: 70-89 in matchday 1 of the Endesa League and 100-87 at the end of March, again for the local championship.

1. The triumph of Lenovo Tenerife is paid to [1.54].

As a fact to take into account, the last two games between one and the other left us very high scores: 187 y 175 points.

2. More than 163.5 points is quoted at [1.88].

21:00 – Real Madrid vs. Chelsea – UEFA Champions League

The King of Europe returns to his fetish competition against a Chelsea in low hours. The Londoners, who have not won for a month and fell this weekend for 1-0 in Wolverhampton in the redebut of LampardThey have a lot of work to do if they want to reach the semifinals.

Ancelotti decided reserve players on Saturday in the League, so we can expect a well-rested white team ready to deal the first blow in the tie.

1. The victory of Real Madrid is paid to [1.66].

Without a doubt, Karim Benzema It will be key to the success, or not, of the meringues. The French striker scored three goals against Liverpool in the round of 16 and last season he signed a ten goals in the playoffs.

2. Karim Benzema scores a goal at any time is quoted at [1.95].

21:00 – AC Milan vs. Napoli – UEFA Champions League

Fourth Italian tie in the history of the competition. Los rossoneros They will receive in this first leg a Naples that has been signing a season for history.

Far from Diego Armando Maradona, those of Spalletti have eight straight wins. Against Eintracht in the round of 16 they got their pass on track in the first leg after winning by 0-2.

1. The triumph of Napoli is paid to [2.8].

In the aforementioned streak of eight winning games in a row, the Parthenopean team only conceded one goal.

2. Both teams do not score is quoted at [1.84].

01:00 (miércoles) – Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls – Play-in NBA

The Scotiabank Arena awaits another magical night. In front will be some Bulls that they have lost their two regular season commitments in this scenario (113-104, 104-98). Discover here all the data and matches about the NBA Play-In 2023.

As if that were not enough, the Raptors finished the course with thirteen victories in their last fifteen home games.

1. The Toronto Raptors victory is paid to [1.45].

Pascal I’m sorry has been the leader of the Canadian team in the points section, 24,2 per game, and a good part of the chances of victory will pass through their hands. Taking into account the importance of the match, the quota for the proposed line is interesting.

2. Pascal Siakam scores 25 or more points is quoted at [2.25].