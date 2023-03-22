Find out about the most important matches of the day and check our predictions to bet now on Betfair.

Today, Wednesday March 22, the third stage of the Return to Catalonia 2023. In football, the first legs of the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League. And in the early hours of Wednesday to Thursday, several games of the regular season of the NBA.

Stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya from 12 noon (cycling)

The third stage of the Volta a Catalunya starts at 12:00 noon and has a scheduled arrival at 4:45 p.m..

A day that connects Olost and La Molina on a route of 180.6 km and which will become the queen stage of this 2023 edition. These are the favorites in forecasts to win this stage of the Tour of Catalonia:

1. Primoz Roglic’s victory in stage 3 of the Tour of Catalonia a [3.0]

2. Remco Evenepoel wins stage 3 of the Tour of Catalonia a [5.0]

Olympic Lyon Women. vs. Chelsea Women at 6:45 p.m. (Champions League Women)

Olympique de Lyon and Chelsea face each other in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League, at 6:45 p.m.

The French set, reigning champion of the Women’s Champions Leaguebeat the ‘blues’ in the only tie that both teams have played to date in the tournament (semifinal of the 18/19 edition) and goes to the match as favorite to lead this tie at home.

1. Triumph for Olympique de Lyon Fem. against Chelsea Women. to [2.2]

2. More than 2.5 goals in Lyon Fem. vs. Chelsea Women to [1.8]

PSG Fem. vs. Wolfsburg Fem at 9:00 p.m. (Women’s Champions League)

He last game of the day of the Women’s Champions League face PSG against Wolfsburg, starting at 9:00 p.m.

The ‘Lobas’ are the first classified in the Women’s Bundesligaahead of Bayern, and the forecasts are slightly in their favor in this match in which they face off against the reds and blues, who occupy second place in Division 1 in France.

1. Victory for Wolfsburg Fem. against PSG Women. to [2.4]

2. Triumph for Wolfsburg Fem. and more than 2.5 goals to [3.75]

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers at dawn (NBA)

The Raptors meet the Pacers on the night of Wednesday, March 22 to Thursday, March 23, from 00:30 hours.

Remember that you can watch the entire NBA live through our streaming platform: Betfair Live Video.

The Canadian franchise, 9th in the Eastern Conference of the NBAhas achieved 3 wins in the last five rounds of the regular season and part as the main candidate in the bets to prevail in this match against the 12th classified of that same conference.

1. The Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers at [1.28]

2. Toronto Raptors victory with handicap -8.5 a [1.88]