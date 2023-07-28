Home » What to do if Manuel Neuer doesn’t come back?
What to do if Manuel Neuer doesn’t come back?

Yann Sommer does not meet the demands of the German record champions. He wants to move to Inter Milan but things are proving difficult.

Manuel Neuer with a hand gesture typical of him.

Michaela Brand / Imago

It’s not easy to keep track when it comes to goalkeeper discussions at Bayern Munich. There’s a good reason for that. Contrary to what Bayern had hoped, Manuel Neuer will not be available for the team again at the start of the season in three weeks. Immediately after the German national team left the World Cup in Qatar, Neuer went on a ski tour, during which he broke his leg.

