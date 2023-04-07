If you meet a bear in the mountains it might be a scary experience but if you know what to do and what not to do you’ll do just fine. Also because it is very very very probable that he is the one who is afraid of you and not the other way around. But they can happen dangerous situations.

It was precisely in Trentino that the lifeless body of Andrea Papi was found on 6 April 2023, a runner who was running in the woods and who was perhaps attacked by a bear. That’s why we have to be very careful when we meet a bear. We talk to an expert.

What to do if you meet a bear in the distance

“Although highly unlikely and quite rare, it is not impossible to meet a bear during a mountain hike. The bear is by nature a cautious and mistrustful animal, especially with man, its main enemy. When he meets us he usually behaves shy and fearful and, like most wild animals, prefer to avoid us. The bear does not attack unless provoked in some way. Therefore, a few simple rules of behavior are enough to minimize the already improbable risks of aggression”, he explains Alessandro de Guelmi, veterinary doctor of Arco di Trento and Val di Ledro.

We keep them distances. If we see a bear in the distance, more than 100 meters away, move away. If, however, we absolutely need to continue, we make a large detour. If the bear didn’t notice us, let’s not disturb him: let’s walk away slowly and calmly and then we make a lot of noise to avoid further encounters. If the bear has seen us, we begin to speak in a low and calm voice (it doesn’t matter what we say, the sound of our voice is enough), and move away slowly, keeping always keep an eye on the bear but avoid staring him directly in the eye. Our aim is to tell the bear that we are humansand therefore we know how to defend ourselves, we are not scared, and at the same time to make him understand that we are not dangerous and we are leaving his territory.

What to do if you meet a bear a short distance away

We are calm and we don’t alarm the bear by shouting or making sudden movements, let’s not throw stones or wood at it, let’s not try to drive it away with threatening gestures. We have to make him understand that we are not aggressive and let him own the territory, but at the same time that we are not even prey. Meanwhile we speak loudly, but without shouting. If the bear stands up and sniffs it’s not a sign of aggression but it’s just to better identify his surroundings: let’s not get scared. And if appropriate, we go back slowly, without running because running can stimulate his predatory instincts. It is also important to always leave the bear an escape route.

What to do if a bear attacks us?

Normally the attacks of the bears are only demonstrative and result in a manifestation of their strength. If the bear attacks us we can put it ‘at ease’, and maybe save our lives, by doing pretend to be dead by lying down completely on the ground. We have to resort to this ploy only if the bear is very close or is approaching. To play dead, we lie down on the ground in a prone position, thus protecting our vital parts with the ground, and with our hands clasped together to protect the neck. We keep our legs together and let’s not fuss. Once the bear has moved away, we wait a few more minutes before moving to check that he has actually gone away: he could come back if he sees us moving.

What to do if we see a teddy bear?

Meanwhile, it is important to know that teddy bears never go around alone! Mama bear is always around and always takes great care of her offspring. First we have to walk away slowly, and if we are camping we must never leave any leftover food lying around because bears quickly get used to foraging sources.

What not to do with wild animals

The law n°157/1992 establishes that the fauna in Italy constitutes “unavailable patrimony of the State”, an expression which means that wild animals are good for everyone which can never be owned by private individuals. It is therefore forbidden to appropriate wild animals in the wild in any way. The wild animal has the right to stay in its habitat, which is the ideal place to live, but also to die. The death of a young can become the source of life for another animal species, so as to create that right relationship and balance that should govern the natural world. Baby birds, puppies of mammals, apparently abandoned, must absolutely not be touched or removed; the parents who take care of them are probably not far away and only they are able to raise them in the best way.

Here you can read the interview we did with Kiki Marmori, the bear lady, when in September 2014 they shot down the bear Daniza.

What to bring on a trek

Photo credits: pixabay and pexels

