what to do in order not to take risks

Training in the heat and under the sun it involves dangers: however, there are some precautions, some things to do in order not to take risks.

For example, you need to know when is the right time to play sports in the sun, which routes to take according to the season, how much water to consume according to the temperature, how much fruit and vegetables to eat, how to protect the skin, eyes and nose. If you follow these 8 tips you can be successful in training and running in the heat while keeping away from problems like heatstroke.

Training in the heat and in the sun: what to do to avoid taking risks

Summer is the perfect season for sport outdoor… if it weren’t for the heatwhich not only increases fatigue but can also put at risk to health. With a few small precautions, it is still possible to train and enjoy nature even when the thermometer points upwards.

1. Sooner or later

If you are used to going out for a run or cycling in the very early hours of the morning o al nightfall, keeping these times is the best solution to have more bearable temperatures while training. Otherwise you need to change your routine: we know that a sportsman does not like changes in training very much, but therefrom 10 to 18 is really to be avoided in the hottest months.

2. Different season, different route

Same as above: Does your usual ring ride, perfect for those sunrays that hit you in autumn-winter, become an insufferable solarium in summer? Look around and search a shadier path: you will gain as degrees centigrade and maybe even in fitnessbecause changing your training pattern stimulates your body to improve even more.

3. More degrees, even more water

You already know it: drinking before, during and after training is a fundamental rule for the health of an athlete. Which is even more valuable in summer: 2 – 2.5 liters of water is the recommended daily amountbeing careful to take a sip from the canteen or bottle even when you’re not thirsty.

4. Fruits and vegetables… as if it were raining

You want moisturize (and rehydrate after training) the body properly? In the hot months, the recommendation to include plenty of fruit and vegetables in the diet is even more valid: watermelon and melon are “cult” foods of the summer, very rich in liquids, mineral salts e vitaminsbut in general all vegetables (especially if they are in season) provide the substances our body needs to function at its best even in the heat.

Among the green foods against sultriness and heat, a particular mention goes to celerywhich you can put in salads or eat in pinzimonio due to its property of regulate blood pressurecounteracting the sudden drops often induced by the heat after physical activity.

5. The dress makes… cool

The technical clothing, capable of ensuring a perfect perspiration under stress, it is even more appreciated when the thermometer exceeds 30°C. But you can have even more: developed for the runningbut can also be used for other outdoor activities, there are several shirts on the market that keep you cool while you play sports in the heat.

In addition, the best technical leaders also ensure a filtering action against the sun’s rays: check the label and choose those from the protection UV 30 upward. For the trekking in montagnainstead you will find here all the indications of SportOutdoor24 to always keep the body in shape right temperature.

6. Let’s save our skin!

The risk sunburn it is always lurking for those who play outdoor sports in the summer: to better prevent them, then you need to use one sunscreen by the adequate protective factor (SPF), that is to say from at least 30 up to 50+also making sure it works against both i UVB rays both against UVA. Dermatologists then recommend spreading it 20 minutes before exposure to the sun and then continue to apply it evenly every 2 hours. In addition to avoiding redness and burns, it is a fundamental shrewdness to prevent the appearance of a melanomaskin cancer which unfortunately continues to register more and more cases in Italy, and also the early formation of wrinkles on the face.

In summer, the skin of sportsmen is then threatened by irritations from rubbing of the sweaty parts against the fabrics, especially if you go inside bicycle: for bikers the use of specific anti-redness creams is therefore advisable to protect the areas most at risk (groin, inner thigh, lower part of the breast for women), while male runners particularly prone to painful redness in the groin area, they may even think of running without underwear under their shorts.

7. Watch out!

Especially by bike sunglasses they serve to preserve the best vision even in bright light, but from a health point of view, their use is also important to prevent the onset of conjunctivitis or of one photokeratitis (inflammation of the cornea) and, as we age, to avoid vision problems such as cataract o to macular degeneration.

There are now models on the market for all disciplines and all face types. It is essential to verify at the time of purchase that they present the CE marki.e. that they are approved by the European Union, and that they are guaranteed to filter out UV radiation harmful below 400 nn (nanometers).

The European legislation also classifies i lens sunscreens with a numbering from 0 to 4: mostly sport outdoor are generally good those of category 2 or 3while those of category 4 they should be preferred if you move in extreme light and sun conditions (such as in the boat o in the high mountains).

8. Away from pollen, but also from ozone

Many plants responsible for allergies also pollinate in summer, with the heat making irritating substances even more volatile: by clicking here you can then find allergist advice for allergy sufferers who don’t want to give up outdoor physical activity during the summer.

For all metropolitan sportsmen, however, the recommendation to pay attention to the sport is valid concentration of ozone in the air, to avoid inhaling it in the worst way, i.e. when you are under strain. How to know if the air near your home is more or less polluted and the best times to train? By making use of the web air quality reports offered by various weather sites and by the ARPA of the various Regions.

Photo credits: Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels (opening) and Pixabay from Pexels (in the text).

