Wondering what to do in summer in Switzerland it might seem anachronistic, with all the possibilities it offers more and more in terms of sport and tourism. Especially in the Canton of Valais, perhaps the most beautiful and varied in Switzerland, which seems to be there to debunk the clichés about this country.

They can be done surprising and exciting experiences: by bike on the mountains loved by skiers, on foot accompanied by the San Bernardo dogs, around the wine cellars perched on the steep terraces.

Or still immersed in boiling waters of the Leukerbad thermal baths which flow at 51° after a 40-year underground journey to collect beneficial minerals for the body. Or still in valley of Binn, one of the world‘s most important sites for minerals. We’ve been there and we’ll tell you why these 5 things you absolutely must do.

What to do in summer in Switzerland, 5 surprising things about the Canton of Valais

Valais extends in the southwest area of ​​the Switzerland, on the border with Italy, and is the third largest canton. And in our opinion the most beautiful, because full of impressive nature, magical glaciers com l’Aletsch, wide and well-equipped ski slopes, villages back in time, well-kept services. But also sports facilities (have you ever seen Wavegarden, the Sion swimming pool where surfers train in winter?) and thousands of kilometers for hiking and biking. Plus it is 2 hours from Milan and well served by trains.

Here are 5 experiences, some different from the usual, that you can have in the summer and that we have tried. Read on and we bet that you will want to leave.

1. Walking the dogs on the Gran San Bernardo

One of the most original and exciting experiences that can be had in Europe: walking on mountain paths accompanied by St. Bernard dogs.

Where? Naturally at the Colle Gran San Bernardo, cradle of the most loved mountain dog, at an altitude of 2469 metres. i can do it childrenwho have a world of fun, from 8 years of age.

How you do it? You can book, even online, at the Barry Foundation in Martignyì, then go up to the pass and leave for a 2-hour excursion with dogs and an expert guide. Climb the pilgrims’ paths of the Via Francigena together with the Saint Bernards it is a deep and true immersion in nature, something without many comparisons in the world.

We tried it and tell it in this article.

2. Thermal baths in Leukerbad, soaking in water at 51° in the middle of the mountains

Stay in one thermal bath enjoying the panorama of the Dolomites del monte Gemmi has few equals in Europe. The thermal baths of Leukerbad are the richest and largest in Europe in terms of water flow: 65 springs and 3.9 million liters of water per day. But above all a water that is considered a real treasure: it circulates underground for 40 years collecting minerals and comes out in the springs only when it is ‘ready’ at 51°. a temperature so high that it is used for heating public buildings and that must be artfully lowered to be suitable for swimming.

The public establishment Leukerbad-Thermeis a paradise of relaxation and fun for adults and children: 10 pools with different treatments and temperatures, Kneipp path, pool to swim, slides hilarious toboggans, spaces for massages, sauna and natural cures.

A tip: go along the walk along the gorges of the Dala river (1 hour and a half) in search of sources and/or go up to Passo Gemmi by cable car, take an excursion to the lake (2 hours), get off and go to regenerate yourself at the spa. Life will seem more beautiful to you.

And in winter. with snow. it is pure poetry.

3. Bike tours in Crans Montana and Verbier

Crans Montana and Verbier are famous winter destinations for it alpine skiing, ski mountaineering and snowshoeing, but they are also very popular spots for walking and cycling.

All of Valais has 2000 km of itineraries for road bikesfrom Lake Geneva to the glacier of Rhone. And there is no shortage of facilities dedicated to ebikeswith rentals, charging stations and bike wash stations.

In Crans Montana you pedal up single trail of the ski slopes, equipped and served by the ski lifts and mountain bike instructors who act as guides.

Verbier is the kingdom of bike parks and a bigger and bigger one is held here E-Bike Festival and there are many paths for mountain bikes, too dedicated to food and wine like the Gourmet Trail, which takes you to ride from i vineyards terraced of the region while tasting the excellent white wines of the cellars.

Along with the two locations, too Sion e Martigny they are two important bases for those who want to have fun cycling around here.

We’re talking about others here bike routes and the most beautiful climbs to do in Switzerland.

4. Valais Wine and Cellar Tour

The wines of the Valais are many, peculiar and valuable. The whole region is carpeted with 5 thousand hectares of vineyards arranged in terraces, even at nearly impossible heights and steepness. They get out strong, savory and aromatic white wines which are not easy to try outside Switzerland: that’s why if you come here on holiday you really can’t miss the tours in the wine areas.

You can start from Sierrewhere there is the Wine Museum, to get a general culture on the subject.

A They call the Sylvaner grape is grown, which produces the Johannisberg.

Another point of reference is Sion, where you can visit the cellar The Cellar of Sionwhich also offers wine tours by bike in the beautiful Rhone valley.

Between Leukerbad and Martigny runs the Vineyard Paththe 82 km wine route between nature and cellars.

A The whisk term there is the highest vineyard in Europe.

All this can be done by moving independently, using the Valais Wine Passagreement with 30 wineries where you can do tastings.

5. Trekking among the mining mountains of the Binn valley

The Natural Park of valle di Binn (Binntal) just after the border with Italy, it is nature wild and ancient culture, background of picturesque villages and still alive traditions.

The best thing is explore it on foot, observing the minerals of which it is very rich (it is no coincidence that it is a protected area and national monument). The Binntal area is not the best known tourist destination in Switzerland and you can still experience the thrill of staying in the middle of nature away from everything.

The access point to the valley is harvestone of the most authentic villages in the Alps, a handful of sun-blackened houses overlooking the Rhone valley. Music is very important here, with many festivals throughout the year.

Da Mühlebach a Niederwald (patria di Caesar Ritz the inventor of luxury hotels) there is the Goms Bridge, 280m suspension bridge over the Rhone in one of the most fascinating areas of the Alps from which you can enjoy a breathtaking view. In the city of the great hotelier, you can take the path dedicated to him, 7 km long.

From Binn it is a 20-minute walk to the cava/miniera in Lengenbach, one of the most important sites in the world for minerals. Here everyone can look for minerals with hammer and chisel, educational and fun activity for children.

Grengiols, on the other hand, is famous for a unique wild tulip in the world (Tulipa grengiolensis), which blossoms in the second half of May in the rye fields at the foot of the Bättlihorn (the mountain overlooking the village).

[foto Vallese.ch]

