What to do when you meet a wild boar in the woods

Come face to face with a wild boar in the woods it is not so improbable: the wild boar is a wild animal with a very high reproduction rate (each female can give birth to up to 6 cubs at a time, twice a year), it no longer has a true predator in nature (it would be the wolf, but there are very few left) ed it is practically omnivorous, feeding on acorns and chestnuts as well as animal carcasses and waste (so much so that it is now not uncommon to see them even in urbanized areas, such as along the roads of the Maremma, in the pine forests of Lazio, on the beaches of Abruzzo, in Sardinia but also in the pre-Alps). In short, meeting a wild boar on your way is a hypothesis to be taken into consideration. To know how to behave, however, we need to distinguish two situations.

What to do when you meet a boar

The first is that of wild boars that have become accustomed to the presence of man because they gravitate around inhabited centers in search of food: unless in imponderable cases, these animals have understood which hand feeds them, and although they can make an impression due to their size, they usually walk away without demonstrating aggressive behavior towards humans.

The case of the wild boars, which can be found above all in the oak woods where they find food and ideal soil: it is a very fast animal, with powerful jaws and sharp fangs to defend itself, even when attacking predators. But like all wild animals, even the boar has an innate distrust of man.

In the woods where it can find food, it is not infrequent to hear it rooting, or scratching around grunting while digging the ground in search of acorns and other things to eat, and his first reaction, even in a pack, will always be to walk away by man, which he sees as a threat.

Is a wild boar in the woods dangerous?

However, there can be two potentially dangerous situations. The first is where the boar finds itself with no way out, for example because it ended up on the corner of a country fence. In this case, below the physiological safety distance, it will tend to attack, and the wisest thing to do is to stop at a safe distance and, without sudden movements or sudden noises, move away keeping an eye on it; or find shelter on a rise where you cannot be reached, for example climbing a tree.

The second risk situation is that of meet a female with cubs: the maternal instinct and the impossibility of fleeing with the certainty of bringing all the offspring to safety, also in this case could induce the animal to attack. But as long as you stay at a safe distance and don’t scare him, the first instinctive option will still be to get away from us.

As always therefore, when walking along mountain paths or in the woods, just pay attention to the sounds and signs that surround us, avoiding sudden and excessive noises, to avoid risks such as being attacked by a boar or bitten by a viper. Finally, be careful if you are in the company of a dog: wild boars recognize it as a menacing predator, because they associate it with the wolf or with hunters’ dogs, and as wild boar hunters know very well, in a hypothetical battle it would be just the dog.

