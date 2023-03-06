If what we eat before a workout is important, it is obviously equally important to eat after a workout when our body needs recovery, even nutrients and, once again, we need to pay attention to what, in what quantity and how we consume food. There is a limited time window within which to predict the so-called recovery meal which must be composed in such a way as not to frustrate our sporting efforts.

What to eat after a workout: refuel, repair, rehydrate

The formula to follow make no mistake is composed of three key points: refuel, repair and rehydrate. The quantities indicated below are indicative and refer to a “normal” workout; they must naturally be commensurate with the type of sport, more or less difficult, with the intensity of the training, with the structure of the body, and with other completely individual factors that each one gets to know over time.

Eat after a workout: carbohydrates to replenish glycogen

Il refueling refers to the amount of glycogen burned during exercise. It is therefore important consume carbohydrates within two hours from training. On average, the correct amount is around one gram for every kilo of body weight. The best foods are those to high glycemic indexi.e. rapidly assimilated. For example, rusks with honey, jam, fruit juices, sugary fruit, bread are fine, even more so if they are rich in fibre.

Eat to repair muscles after a workout

The part of repair instead it is intended for our muscles, whose fibers are always damaged during physical activity. To rearrange them you have to resort to protein, to be found in low-fat cheeses, light cold cuts, such as cooked ham or turkey, but also in boiled meat and canned tuna. The quantities obviously vary according to our weight. For example, a person weighing around 70 kilos needs portions between 20 and 30 grams.

Finally, a good one rehydration it is absolutely necessary to restore the level of fluids lost during training. Not doing so will adversely affect recovery. Here too the doses change, above all according to the type of activity. On average, a liter, a liter and a half of water can be fine (not all in one gulp) for a workout that lasts up to an hour, in addition it may be necessary to resort to sports drinks or sports drinks enriched with mineral salts and other components.

Credits immagine: Sodanie Chea / Flickr

