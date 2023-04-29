What Uli Hoeneß wants happens in the club

What Uli Hoeneß wants happens at Bayern. It was like that for a long time and maybe still is like that. But what does he want now that his club is in crisis? A search for clues.

In Säbener Strasse in Munich is the seat of power of the Reich that Uli Hoeneß built. There are football managers, football players and football coaches from FC Bayern – and almost always football reporters who watch them. They usually do it like this: They walk up the hill that borders the site with their mobile phones and stand by the lattice fence. Then the reporters zoom into the interior of the empire. And some days even inside the Force.

They stood there when Hoeneß worked almost every day for FC Bayern Munich AG. They stood there when Hoeneß worked for FC Bayern Munich eV almost every day. You stood there when Hoeneß withdrew from the front row of the AG and the eV. And they were there this Wednesday when Uli Hoeneß, at the age of 71, suddenly patrolled through his kingdom again in the front row.