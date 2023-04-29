Home » What Uli Hoeneß wants happens in the club
Sports

What Uli Hoeneß wants happens in the club

by admin
What Uli Hoeneß wants happens in the club


He no longer has the last word, but he does have the say: Uli Hoeneß
Bild: picture alliance / nordphoto

What Uli Hoeneß wants happens at Bayern. It was like that for a long time and maybe still is like that. But what does he want now that his club is in crisis? A search for clues.

In Säbener Strasse in Munich is the seat of power of the Reich that Uli Hoeneß built. There are football managers, football players and football coaches from FC Bayern – and almost always football reporters who watch them. They usually do it like this: They walk up the hill that borders the site with their mobile phones and stand by the lattice fence. Then the reporters zoom into the interior of the empire. And some days even inside the Force.

They stood there when Hoeneß worked almost every day for FC Bayern Munich AG. They stood there when Hoeneß worked for FC Bayern Munich eV almost every day. You stood there when Hoeneß withdrew from the front row of the AG and the eV. And they were there this Wednesday when Uli Hoeneß, at the age of 71, suddenly patrolled through his kingdom again in the front row.

See also  After a hit against Sané: Bayern bosses advise on Mané

You may also like

Second division: Slapstick goals make Heidenheim dream of...

Milan, for Ibrahimovic injury of the medial twin...

Juventus and Rome, the semi-finals of the Europa...

Bundesliga radio live: VfB Stuttgart versus Bor. Mönchengladbach

Serie A calendar, the matches of the 32nd...

SC Paderborn wins confidently against Eintracht Braunschweig

Serie A: Turin-Atalanta – Lineups – Football

Swiss football: futile struggle against deficits

I continue his work. They called me a...

Because of an oligarch: BKA searches the office...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy