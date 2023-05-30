what we know about the procedures for selecting the bearers of the Olympic flame

The Olympic flame, during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Games, August 8, 2021. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

This is the prologue to the Olympic season: the journey of the flame to Paris, host city of the Games of the XXXIIIe modern day Olympiad. The flame will arrive in Marseille on May 8, 2024, aboard the three-master White, coming, as tradition dictates, from the site of Olympia, in Greece. It will reach Paris on July 14, ten days before the opening ceremony.

We will have to wait a little longer to find out his precise itinerary, which will be unveiled by the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop) on June 23, during a ceremony at the Sorbonne.

Tuesday, May 30, however, the body lifted part of the veil regarding another aspect of the torch relay: the procedures for selecting its bearers.

Four “super-ambassador” athletes and 11,000 torchbearers

We now know the names of the four “super-ambassador” athletes chosen by Paris 2024 to hold up the Olympic flame. They are Olympic multi-medal swimmers Laure and Florent Manaudou, European paratriathlon champion, Mona Francis, and Paralympic long jump vice-champion in Tokyo, Dimitri Pavadé.

They will be supported by 11,000 other carriers, famous or anonymous: 10,000 for the Olympic relay and 1,000 for the Paralympic relay, which will be organized after the closing of the Olympic Games – but Paralympic sport will already have its place right from the start of the race. Olympic flame. Each torchbearer will be able to cover 200 meters holding the Olympic flame at arm’s length.

How will they be selected?

Almost all of the 11,000 torchbearers (90%) of this relay ” for everyone “according to the terms of the organizers, will be designated, in equal parts, by Paris 2024, the sponsors of the relay – namely Coca-Cola and Banque Populaire-Caisse d’Épargne (BPCE) – and sports organizations, like of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee.

The remaining 10% will be left to the discretion of the community stages of the relay – around sixty departments have applied, for a “contribution” of 180,000 euros. This is a first in the history of the flame’s journey.

BPCE will launch its selection on June 1 and Coca in July. The vast majority of those selected will be known at the start of 2024, with a goal of gender parity. The names of the champions and personalities will be revealed over the months.

A desire to “promote those who do sport”

The future bearers could be sports personalities, regional actors who contribute to highlighting the flame’s journey, but also individuals who are committed through themes such as education or the environment.

“These scouts [nom donné aux relayeurs par les organisateurs]it is all those who live and bring sport to life on a daily basis, all those who have invested in the Paris 2024 Games, all those who are impatient to welcome them and experience them”we insist on the side of the Cojop.

The federations of the Olympic and Paralympic disciplines registered in the program of the Paris Games will also be involved in the relay: sixty-nine collective relays (composed of 24 participants) will mark out the course and 55% of them will highlight personalities from different bodies. sports.

A course “co-constructed” with the territories

In order to fulfill its promise of “Games open to all”the Cojop explains that it has “co-constructs the course [de la flamme] with the territories”. A process « long »recognizes the committee, nevertheless ensuring that it is “happy with the result”.

The torch relay will cover sixty-four “territories” in total, fifty-four departments in mainland France, five overseas territories, including Polynesia – the host land for the surfing events – and five “host territories”, such as the city of Montpellier, which joined forces with Sète (Hérault) and Millau (Aveyron) to host the flame, while the Hérault departmental council had refused to apply because of the cost.

