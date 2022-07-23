Home Sports What will the return bring to the team? Murray: Championship mentality, winning attitude_gege_torn ligament_Scotto
What will the return bring to the team? Murray: Championship mentality, winning attitude

2022-07-23
2022-07-23 05:11
Original title: What will the return bring to the team?Murray: Championship mentality, winning attitude

What will the return bring to the team?Murray: Championship mentality, winning attitude

Live it, July 23. Recently, Nuggets player Jamal Murray accepted an interview with Hoopshype name Scotto.

Talking about his 18-month absence from the stadium after suffering a torn ACL, Murray said: “This is a learning experience and a test of patience. Everything happens for a reason, I have learned a lot, I am very Excited to be back on the field.”

When asked what his return would bring to the team, Murray said: “The championship mentality, the winning attitude, and raising everyone’s game is what I do best.”

