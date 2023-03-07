Yoga could be a fundamental activity to face the moment of difficulty that sees us relegated to the house due to the Coronavirus. uA complex discipline, which however can give great satisfaction and has been proven to work as an anti-stress and anti-depressant, two problems closely connected to the situation of imprisonment we are experiencing. Yes you can to practise just about everywhere, too at your own home. However, it is essential to be organized with both right equipment that following the advice of a competent instructor. We asked Elizabeth Artemisia Ferrariyoga teacher (Yoga Alliance RYT 500 certified), what must never be missing to practice yoga at home.

Practice yoga indoors even if you are experienced

If working out in the gym is important for training then of the knowledge of yoga and therefore to have the right setting in the exercise, it is also true that the personal practice at home it is always recommended. Why? “The calm of a familiar environment helps concentration on breathing and on the movements of one’s body”, explains Ferrari, “this thing is more difficult to do in class because you have to keep up with a sequence that is shown to us”.

Yoga at home: how to choose the right mat

Whether you approach yoga as a beginner or for the more experienced, the choice of mat is critical. “For beginners, I recommend a medium thickness”, suggests Elisabetta Ferrari, “which also helps to reduce any discomfort in positions with the knees on the ground. Need to have one stable foundationin order not to slip”.

“Before you buy it try it carefully, a good test? The position of the dog upside down – with hands and feet on the ground, the pelvis upwards to form an inverted V – so as to realize if you have sufficient grip. For beginners, I recommend a medium thickness, which helps reduce any knee pain”.

There are many types on the net. Among the best we point out this one Liforme yoga matwhich is non-slip and environmentally friendly, with a movement indicator system that is very useful for those who are not experienced yogis.

They can also be found at much lower prices, starting at around 18 euros.

How to choose yoga blocks to practice at home

Yoga blocks are another essential accessory for a comfortable yoga practice. Ferrari explains that “You will need them first of all to sit more comfortably cross-legged at the beginning of practice or during meditation, especially if your hips are a little closed: sitting on the tip of the block, on the ischium, allows you to keep your back straight and to feel more comfortable. I recommend buying two because they can be very useful props for learning some advanced positions such as balance”.

Here a wide choice of yoga blocks, ranging from about 10 to about 25 euros.

What the yoga strap should look like for classes at home

A yoga strap is a simple belt with closure that helps in stretching when, especially in some positions, you are not particularly flexible. “In forward bends, while sitting on the ground with straight legs, the yoga strap becomes an extension of the arms to reach the feet and is transformed into an aid to progress towards more advanced positions”.

A good yoga strap it costs from 5 to 12 euros.

A fleece blanket is useful for those who practice yoga at home

The fleece blanket – one of the Ikea ones, for example, is perfectly fine – is doubly useful: “Rolled up and used as an alternative or together with the block, it allows you to sit more comfortably during meditation and pranayama – or controlled breathing exercises – and is used to cover oneself during the savasanathat is to say the final relaxation, in which you lie down with your eyes closed and fully absorb the benefits of the practice. In the last phase the body temperature drops so it is good to have the blanket with you”.

With 12-25 euros you can find excellent blankets for yoga.

Yoga at home: relaxation with music and essential oils

Create a welcoming environment, with relaxing music and an essential oil diffuser, disposes better to the practice of yoga at home: “it is not at all trivial to focus on yourself, to find a way to dedicate yourself to a pampering. Try to create the right conditions to practice in complete tranquility and to carve out some time for yourself…”.

To do this you need diffusers and essential oils: the choice is very wide, and the prices too.

Practicing Yoga at Home: Subscription Services to Help You

For the personal practice of yoga, Elisabetta recommends using subscription services from schools, both for Italians and foreigners. Some they provide unlimited access to affordable yoga classes with certified yoga teachers.

