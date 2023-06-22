What’s happening between Serie B and Serie C

Loading player

The deadlines for registering for the Serie B and Serie C football championships expired between Tuesday and Wednesday. As every year, some teams have already been excluded for not having submitted an application, or risk being excluded even after having submitted it for missing requirements. By 30 June, the date on which the season just played will officially end and a new one will begin, the situations of the latter will be clarified, with possible upheavals to the compositions of the various championships.

In Serie B, all twenty teams have submitted the application for registration, including Sampdoria, which thanks to the recent change of ownership has been able to regularize its economic situation, which was worrying until recently. But there are several issues to resolve. Above all that of Reggina, the seventh classified of the season that has just ended and one of the six teams to have played in the playoffs for promotion to Serie A. Already penalized by 5 points last season for tax defaults, the company claims to have presented all documents requested by the deadline of June 20 after having restored the balance sheets thanks to a sentence by the court of Reggio Calabria, to which she had turned to get the recovery plan approved.

His registration will still be examined by Covisoc, the commission for financial supervision of professional football teams, but in the meantime the president and the board of directors have resigned, the property has put the team up for sale and in all probability Filippo Inzaghi will no longer be the coach.

The other question that remained open is that of Lecco, who won the Serie C playoffs on Sunday, obtaining promotion to Serie B after 50 years. But once the promotion was obtained, the Lombard club had a few hours to find a stadium in which to play. In fact, the one in Lecco is not up to standard and is also too small: the championship rules impose a minimum of 5,500 seats while Rigamonti-Ceppi has fewer than 5,000. The club seems to have found a solution, albeit out of time, indicating the Euganeo stadium in Padua, apparently the only one available, as the venue for its home games.

But even for the concession of the Padua stadium, the authorizations were still lacking, and for this reason the club was unable to present a complete registration application on time. “We don’t know what’s going on,” coach Luciano Foschi said on Tuesday. Lecco’s position will also be clarified in the coming days. If approved, the team will play in Padua, i.e. more than 220 kilometers from Lecco, until Rigamonti-Ceppi is adapted to the requirements of the category. But exclusion from the championship is also assumed.

In Serie C, 59 out of 60 teams in the three groups into which the championship is divided have applied for registration: Pordenone is missing, which after passing from Serie D to Serie B in recent years, also ending up playing at San Siro against Inter in the Coppa Italia, he withdrew from signing up due to financial defaults. Then there are other teams at risk, whose registrations will be evaluated by the end of the month: among these Siena, Messina and the Turris of Torre del Greco.

All these situations, at this time of year, are nothing new for Italian professional football and speak volumes about its sustainability. From 2000 to last season in Italy there were 188 companies that went bankrupt or were not registered in the respective leagues, with an average of around nine teams per season.

The long list of bankruptcies registered from 2000 to today also includes historical clubs such as Napoli and Fiorentina, which were then re-founded. The most difficult period occurred in the two-year period 2010-2012, with a total of 42 companies going bankrupt and not registered in the championships, mainly due to economic problems. Only in the last two years has it been the turn of Livorno, Gozzano, Chievo Verona, Carpi, Novara, Sambenedettese, Casertana, Catania, Campobasso and Teramo.

