The Meta application has detected operating problems in areas such as Argentina and Spain

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging applications in the world.

WhatsApp is one of the most used and famous messaging applications in the world, more specifically, In Spain, 91% of the inhabitants use it daily. According to some recent reports from users, they have detected various scams in accounts in Spain and Argentina.

As the company has stated, the problem would be causing other applications. Specific, refer to unauthorized versions like WhatsApp plus or GB WhatsApp. Due to the problems caused, they have warned these users that they could delete their accounts. The statement reads as follows: “If you received an in-app message notifying you that your account is ‘temporarily suspended’. It means that you are probably using an unauthorized version of WhatsApp instead of the official app. Next, if you do not use the official version of WhatsApp, your account could be permanently suspended“.

Those who wish save temporary messages or recover deleted ones will not need to resort to other apps. This means that WhatsApp users will be able to receive temporary messages that they can save or not. If they want to do it, all they have to do is access from saved messages, in the profile information screen. So it will also be possible recover messages that have been saved in a single location.