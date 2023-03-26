Home Sports WhatsApp could delete your account if you have one of these applications installed
Sports

WhatsApp could delete your account if you have one of these applications installed

by admin
WhatsApp could delete your account if you have one of these applications installed

03/26/2023 at 22:07

CEST


The Meta application has detected operating problems in areas such as Argentina and Spain

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging applications in the world.

WhatsApp is one of the most used and famous messaging applications in the world, more specifically, In Spain, 91% of the inhabitants use it daily. According to some recent reports from users, they have detected various scams in accounts in Spain and Argentina.

As the company has stated, the problem would be causing other applications. Specific, refer to unauthorized versions like WhatsApp plus or GB WhatsApp. Due to the problems caused, they have warned these users that they could delete their accounts. The statement reads as follows: “If you received an in-app message notifying you that your account is ‘temporarily suspended’. It means that you are probably using an unauthorized version of WhatsApp instead of the official app. Next, if you do not use the official version of WhatsApp, your account could be permanently suspended“.

Those who wish save temporary messages or recover deleted ones will not need to resort to other apps. This means that WhatsApp users will be able to receive temporary messages that they can save or not. If they want to do it, all they have to do is access from saved messages, in the profile information screen. So it will also be possible recover messages that have been saved in a single location.

You may also like

Euro 2024 qualifiers, goals and highlights: double CR7...

Klosterneuburg’s women before defending their title – sport.ORF.at

Malta: Marcolini, for us Italy was an Everest...

that worrying desire to overdo it – breaking...

Hradec didn’t throw away the match ball. Liberec...

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Live updates from Circuits...

Zerkhold second in World Cup finals in cross...

Chen Meng: There are also small problems in...

Betclic Elite: Monaco beaten in Limoges after ten...

a spectacular new format, but an expected winner,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy