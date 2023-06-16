Whatsapp down June 16, problems also for Instagram and Facebook all over the world

Rome, June 16, 2023 – Still problems for Mark Zuckerberg’s social networks. After the defaillances of last week, also tonight Whatsapp had a down. In particular, it was difficult to send vowels or, even more so, video e Photo. In tilt anche Instagram e Facebookjust like happened, repeatedly, 10 days ago.

In two hours, from 20.45 to 22.45, the site Downdetector.it has collected thousands of reports from all over Italy. But the matter is global. There are no official communications from Meta, so the reason for the malfunction remains a mystery.

The irony on Twitter

L’hashtag #Whatsappdown e #Instagramdown have become in a few minutes trending topic on Twitter, where all internet users flock to seek confirmation and find the ‘solidarity’ of the other users who have been ‘orphaned’ by social networks. Just from Twitter it was clear that the problem was not only Italian.

Americans, Germans, Argentines, Irish and so on have complained about the disservice. Tweets from Italy are the most ironic. To name one: “Hi Mark what is the problem today? Want to talk about it? It’s the third down in a month”.