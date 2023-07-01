Whatsapp, improvements for groups and communities: what changes

Whatsapp continues to update and add new features and functions: the latest concern groups and communities.

The secret of work and business success is the ability to always question yourself and never feel like you’ve arrived. However great the results achieved may be, in fact, sitting on one’s laurels can be what allows the competition to overtake you and what can lead the company to a phase of stagnation which in the long run leads to decline.

In the new WhatsApp update there are improvements for groups and communities: what it is about – Ilgranata.it

From this point of view it seems that Zuckerberg is well aware of this risk, which is why in recent years he has always looked ahead, looking for possible new applications for his social networks and new scenarios for his company. As you certainly know, this has led to betting everything on the Metaverse, a long-term goal that began with the purchase of Oculus – the virtual reality viewer that is now called Meta Quest – and subsequently of companies that could develop apps for this new hardware.

For such a long-term project, however, there is a need to advance gradually and Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are constantly updated. The instant messaging app is the one that receives the most attention from the company, partly because it is the one that has the largest numbers (over 2 billion users), partly because it is the one on which it is possible to experiment with new feature.

It was recently shared the possibility of creating communities, i.e. macro groups in which it is possible to insert minor groups. The aim is to allow companies to communicate quickly with each workgroup and each individual employee, using a single chat. This certainly allows you to save time, but also to incorporate within a single “room” all the groups needed to carry out their work.

WhatsApp improves groups and communities: all the new features in the latest update

The novelty had less impact than the company expected. There are many users who are reluctant to use the communities and this is probably because in the first phase their use was not very functional and clear. Paradoxically, the management of these macro groups was more complicated than the management of many small groupsthe separated. The problem is perception on the part of the user, but also an interface that is not very intuitive for users.

This is at least what has emerged from user feedback and what Meta has decided to work on in recent months. The first result of this work on the interface and therefore on the immediacy of use of groups and communities it came with the update 2.23.13.12 which is currently on the Google Play Store and is open to select beta testers only.

All the news regarding the new WhatsApp update – Screenshot WABetainfo.com – Ilgranata.it

WABetainfo, as always, has thought of showing what the novelties of this update consist of, the web portal that has now become an institution as regards advances on WhatsApp updates. As you may have understood, these are mainly graphical changes, something that might seem of minor importance but which is actually essential for improving the user experience.

As you can see from this screenshot, in the current version there is no way to understand when an important communication is made within the Community and when instead there are messages that do not concern the group you belong to. In the beta version however, when there is a message that directly concerns you or an important message a megaphone icon appears.

The other change concerns the icons of the merged groups. In the current version, overlapping icons appear to indicate that there are multiple related groups in that item. In the beta version, however, you will see the main group icon and next to it the one that indicates that there are other overlapping groups. A change that makes it more immediate to understand groups and communities already from the list of active chats.

