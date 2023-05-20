Whatsapp, pay attention to the screenshots: the complaint is around the corner and few know it

Whatsapp is increasingly used by users who, however, must not run into some huge errors concerning screenshots which could be counterproductive

Whatsapp it is that instrument that can easily be defined as a square of the new millennium. Nowadays many people meet more virtually than live. Through the chat and the possibility of creating groups it happens more and more frequently that mediated relationships take precedence over real ones.

At the same time, however, you need to pay close attention to how you use it. For example the much loved ones screenshot that are used continuously could prove harmful if they are used inconsiderately and perhaps sent to third parties without the consent of the person concerned. Let’s see what it says law about.

Screenshot Whatsapp: what the law says about it

These violations are governed by thearticle 616 of the Penal Code which refers to the violation, theft and the suppression of correspondence. The violation is punished with three years’ imprisonment, while if thearticle 617 of the Penal Code concerning the dissemination of fraudulently obtained footage and recordings the penalty is four years in prison.

So if you send screenshot of a private conversation to other people without the consent of the protagonist of the same can lead to criminal offenses punishable by prison. Clearly one should not be alarmed, but it is good to stop and reflect before acting. The will to harm someone can easily backfire.

However, various aspects must be considered. It is said that sending the screenshot is not necessarily a criminal offence. However, there may be circumstances where sharing these images could cause damage to a person’s reputation or may infringe on their privacy.

When using these modern devices respect privacy of others is essential to be able to sleep peacefully and avoid legal quarrels. A few simple rules to be able to coexist and interact in this virtual dimension that is increasingly gaining the upper hand. On the other hand, one’s freedom ends where that of others begins, as he liked to paraphrase Kant and therefore, before taking a screenshot of a conversation with another person and then sending it to a group of friends, it would be advisable to count up to 100 and perhaps ask a more expert opinion. Especially the boys, who before delving into this thorny matter would do well to consult their parents.

