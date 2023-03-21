Sparta was offered a long power play against Hradec Králové. Lukáš Haraslín was the first to use it, and the Reds caught up with the leaders in points. Victor Olatunji deprived Slavia of a win in Liberec, who equalized in the set-up after a great finish and finish, Dominik Plechatý was not lost in Slovan’s defense.

Kangaroos took advantage of Viktoria’s dark period and took all the points from Pilsen. Daniel Köstl scored the winning goal, Jan Vondra significantly supported the defense.

Referee Miroslav Zelinka comments on penalty situations in the Liberec – Slavia duel.Video : O2 TV Sport

Slovácko played almost the entire match against Zlín against ten. Milan Petržela scored a goal and two assists, which were converted into goals by Sung-Pi Kim. Olomouc dealt with Mlada Boleslav at home, defender Jakub Pokorný helped to defend a clean sheet.

Jablonec escapes from the threatened sections, substitute Vladimir Jovovič significantly contributed to the winning turn in Brno. Pardubice are not the last, in the match against Teplice the team was led by experienced striker Pavel Černý and goalkeeper Florin Nita saved a penalty.

Lineup of the 24th round of the Fortuna football league according to Sport.cz: Nita (Pardubice, 2) – Pokorný (Olomouc, 1), Plechatý (Liberec, 1), Vondra (Bohemians, 1) – Köstl (Bohemians, 1), Jovovič (Jablonec, 2), Kim (Slovacko, 1), Petržela (Slovacko, 3) – Olatunji (Liberec, 1), Černý (Pardubice, 2), Haraslín (Sparta, 5).