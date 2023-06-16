Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Dubai: Mareike Miller: “Do everything for a medal”

Status: 06/16/2023 08:58 a.m

From a German perspective, the Wheelchair Basketball World Cup in Dubai has been extremely successful so far. Both the women and the men are in the quarterfinals. But a stale aftertaste remains.

Mareike Miller has experienced a lot in her career – great victories, but also serious injuries. The captain of the women’s national team won the gold medal at the Paralympics in London in 2012, and silver four years later in Rio. Most recently, the basketball player from the Bundesliga club BG Baskets Hamburg was out for a long time due to a shoulder injury.

However, the 32-year-old reported that she was fit again just in time for the World Cup in Dubai (until June 19). “It means a lot to me to be at this World Cup,” Miller told NDR, “it’s just nice to be able to play at a world-class level.”

Seven months later because of the World Cup

The Wheelchair Basketball World Championship was originally supposed to take place last November with around 300 international athletes. However, the world association (IWBF) postponed the event at short notice. The reason: Due to the football World Cup taking place in Qatar at the same time and the football fans living in Dubai, the capacities would not have been sufficient.

For Miller and the entire national team, the decision required a complete reorganization: “Our entire preparation last year was actually based on playing this World Cup in November,” said Miller, “and that was then just pushed back , was of course a bit unhappy.” Personally, it was more of a stroke of luck for Miller, as she would have missed the World Cup earlier through injury.

The dream of a double World Cup semi-final is alive

Almost seven months later, things are going well for the Germans. While the men finished the group stage with full points, the German women around Miller qualified despite a defeat at the beginning against the favorites from the Netherlands (45:60). This was followed by victories against Thailand (81:30), Algeria (97:20) and the USA (62:58).

“We will do everything to bring home a medal.”

— National player Mareike Miller

In particular, the win against the Americans, four-time Paralympic champions, was a milestone. “What sets us apart is that we have a lot of different formations in which every player on the field can be dangerous,” said Miller shortly before today’s final group game against Japan (2:30 p.m.).

Dubai as a venue “relatively difficult”

Despite all the euphoria about the sporting good starting position, there is also some incomprehension at Miller these days. Although the venues and accommodation are extremely professional, Miller says, there are hardly any spectators at the tournament. The United Arab Emirates have no tradition in the sport, the desert emirate does not even have its own women’s national team. Overall, Miller is “not a big fan”. In addition, the heat would come with mostly almost 40 degrees.

Despite everything: Miller and her teammates want to stay a little longer on site. Because the possible semi-finals and finals will take place on Sunday and Monday respectively. If Miller has his way, of course with German participation.

