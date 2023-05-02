Home » Wheelchair rugby players humbly want to show Europe that they can outdo themselves
Wheelchair rugby players humbly want to show Europe that they can outdo themselves

Wheelchair rugby players humbly want to show Europe that they can outdo themselves

In addition to the Czech Republic, the home team Great Britain, France, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Israel will be present at the tournament. “We are going to the European competition with all joy and humility. We want to play the tournament with our heads held high and show everyone that it pays not to give up and do what you enjoy,” says player David Lukeš, who works as the director of the Paraple Center

He will be represented by Jiří Pleško, Filip Vartoň, Petr Oppenauer, Marek Váša, David Mecera, Valter Rönisch, Tomáš Moravik, Jan Mikeska. “We have no ambitions to fight for the top ranks, and thus also to participate in the Paris Paralympics. But we will present a strong team spirit and fight for each other,” adds Lukeš, according to whom even in the philosophy of wheelchair rugby there is maximum respect for the opponent and the rules. “The game is more than winning, friendship is more than the game. Rugby is not only a sport, but it’s a lifestyle that often hurts. It’s also often about overcoming yourself,” describes Lukeš.

Wheelchair rugby was recognized as an official sport for disabled athletes only thirty years ago, in 1995 the first world championship was held in Nottwil, Switzerland, and at the turn of the millennium, wheelchair rugby also had its Paralympic premiere in Sydney. It is currently being played and developed in more than forty countries around the world.

