Guillermo was the first to impart certain rotations to the ball, a weapon that later made Borg great. Left-handed, playboy, he was the most loved Argentine tennis player before Del Potro

There are many footballers among the most famous and popular Argentine sportsmen of all time: starting from Alfredo Di Stefano and ending with Leo Messi via Mario Kempes, Daniel Passarella and Diego Maradona. There is the boxer Carlos Monzon, the pilots Juan Manuel Fangio and Carlos Reutemann, the basketball player Manu Ginobili, the golfer Angel Cabrera. But also two tennis players who set fire to the heart of an entire nation. Guillermo Vilas and Juan Martin Del Potro.

Vilas the romantic — No one can doubt that Guillermo Vilas – a great clay specialist – was, and still is today, the strongest South American tennis player of all times. An avalanche of nicknames have been used for him and a popularity that in the 70s was second only to that of Bjorn Borg. It was the Argentine, more than the Swede who was four years younger, who inaugurated the epic of the knife grinders, that is, of those players who gave the ball exasperated rotations. But he was also the last romantic champion of the circuit, an irresistible playboy who managed to make inroads even in the heart of Caroline of Monaco, sensitive to the charm of the poet of the Pampas.

Difficult start — It was his father who passed on to him his love for sport, but above all for physical activity in general. A racket given as a gift at the age of six struck young Guillermo who fell in love with tennis from that day on. Left-handed, endowed with a powerful musculature necessary to perform top-spin forehands and backhands that would soon change tennis at the end of the twentieth century, he was also the highest example of how application, will and training could have pushed him to unthinkable goals even on surfaces other than the beloved clay. Until he was 22 he didn’t do anything good; his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon 1970 went badly for him, and even the long-awaited one on European soil. He was convinced he was doing well, but when he faced Chilean Pinto Bravo at the Foro Italico in 1972, Guillermo only picked up 2 games. He had very short hair – and not long as everyone remembers it – and the look of a shy and sad boy. “I had an irrepressible desire to make it big” he would later recount. See also Enrico Ghezzi: "Me, inventor of 'Blob' and 'Out of hours'. I'll tell you about my TV"

Growth — The first great success came on the Melbourne grass, when in Kooyong he conquered the 1974 Masters beating Ilie Nastase in five sets on a hot day with the thermometer constantly above 40 degrees. The first great season was that of 1975. He was a finalist at Roland Garros where he reached the appointment with Borg having lost only one set in the semifinals to Dibbs. But Borg was unsurpassed, he left him only 9 games with a similar but more solid tennis. At Wimbledon he made the quarterfinals and at Forest Hills, on green clay, he lost in the semifinals in the fifth set to Orantes after leading 5-0 40-0 in the fourth. The year that instead consecrated him world-class champion was 1977.

Triumphs and finals — At the Australian Open he was a finalist, bent by the services of Roscoe Tanner, in Paris he triumphed (Borg wasn’t there) beating all his opponents: he left 5 games in the semifinal to Ramirez and 3 in the final to Gottfried. After losing to Martin in the third round of Wimbledon, he went on a 46-game winning streak and also won the US Open in the final over the favorite Connors. The ATP denied him the first world position for very few points; no one after him will be able to win 16 tournaments in one season and Nadal and Federer will have to arrive to take away the record of 8 titles won in the home tournament in Buenos Aires. The successes don’t end: he wins the Australian Open twice in a row (Tiriac also trained him for 7 straight hours a day); in 1978 beating John Marks in the final and in 1979 beating John Sadri. In 1980 he won the Internazionali d’Italia and in 1982, at the age of 30, he was able to reach his fourth and last final at Roland Garros. He had lost the 1978 one by getting only five games against the best Borg ever and lost the 1982 one fighting for 4 hours and 42 minutes against the new star named Mats Wilander. Also in 1982 he won two major indoor tournaments (Rotterdam and Milan, again beating Connors in the final), then triumphed in Monte Carlo and Madrid beating Ivan Lendl in the final. The last title in Kitzbuehel in 1983, the last final in Forest Hills in 1986, beaten by Noah. The withdrawal after Roland Garros in 1989 when he loses his debut against the blue Claudio Pistolesi. See also The Chinese women's curling team defeated the Canadian team 11-9 in a round-robin match with 4 wins and 5 losses

December 19 – 08:13

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

