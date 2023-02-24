He Dolby Theatre Los Angeles will be one more edition the stage in which the actors, actresses, filmmakers and producers will show the work done during the last year. The great event in the world of the big screen, in which awards films, short films, filmmakers and performers who have stood out for their work since the 2022 gala, will take place at dawn from Sunday 12 to Monday 13 March and will start at around 2:00 a.m. Spanish time, although the red carpet will give a show from approximately midnight.

These awards given by the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are a recognition of industry professionals, one of the most prestigious ceremonies in the world. But when did these start? Oscar Awards?

Origin of the Oscars

The first ceremony was held on May 16, 1929 in Los Angeles and about 200 people attended. At that time the entrance cost only five dollars and the public could witness the first prizes in history. they surrendered 15 statuettes and artists, directors and other personalities from the industry were awarded for his work in the 1930s. That time the announcement of the winners was made three months in advance, but this changed in the second edition and since 1941 sealed envelopes with the names of the winners are used.

The birth of these awards could be carried out thanks to 36 professionals, who were the ones who founded the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). This organization, created as a non-profit organization, had the mission of improving the image and prestige of the film industry, which at that time was dotted with the more than usual disputes between producers, filmmakers and actors.

The evolution of the Oscars

The importance of these awards resides in the fact that they marked a period of transition between the silent film and talkies. An important aspect that marked the first edition, since all the films that were presented were silent. Already in the second edition it went from silence to sound, which flooded the Dolby Theatre of musicals that are still successful today.

Throughout its history -this 2023 marks the 95th edition- the character that has won the most awards is Walt Disney with a total of 22 and four honorary awards for his work in the cinema. The interpreter with the most awards is the actress Katharine Hepburn with four statuettes.

The best known award is the statuette: a gold-plated Britannia metal trophy on a black metal base that stands 34 centimeters tall and weighs almost nine pounds.

And why are they called Oscar Awards? The reason is found in the library of the Film Academy. A librarian, Margaret Herrick, saw the statuette and immediately thought it resembled her uncle Oscar of hers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

