Home Sports “When did you become a ‘lightning war’?”- Corriere TV
Sports

“When did you become a ‘lightning war’?”- Corriere TV

by admin
“When did you become a ‘lightning war’?”- Corriere TV

The interview of Gianni Mina to Paolo Rossi, on 12 July 1982, on Mixer (later also rebroadcast by Dribbling) right after Italy’s victory in the World Championship. “Do you have to tell us when you became the ‘bolt of war’?” the journalist asks Paolo Rossi, top scorer at the 1982 World Cup in Spain «You’ve strengthened yourself inside» Minà jokes with the footballer «Rossi weighs less than he weighed in the league, before he always fell … now he doesn’t fall anymore. What happened?”

March 27, 2023 – Updated March 27, 2023, 11:00 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  here's what caused the earthquake between Turkey and Syria - Corriere TV

You may also like

Confidant of ex-managing director Bobic: Hertha BSC separates...

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James clears up his...

World Women’s Boxing Championships: Yang Liu won the...

Should Russian athletes be allowed to compete in...

Martin Fenin: “The first three or four months...

In April 3 times Napoli-Milan, Inter and Juve...

The 2023 National Tennis Team Championship will be...

FIFA is paying European clubs more money for...

Rally driver dies after cardiac arrest. The navigator...

SINGING SKY | Sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy