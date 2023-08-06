In summer, mineral salt supplements go down like a pleasure, and moreover drinkability is one of their secrets. If you are engaged in a tough and intense workout you find it much more pleasant to drink something that satisfies the taste, and there are plenty of studies on this aspect of pleasantness in the mouth. Marketing then takes care of the rest, which from the first warmth and throughout the summer hammers hard on the fact of hydrate (very right) and reintegrate. But let’s face it: by drinking water regularly and adequately and by eating in a healthy and balanced way we give our body everything it needsincluding electrolytes, necessary to pass the days of high temperatures and also the normal workouts in the heat unscathed.

When is it really time to drink mineral salt supplements?

The right question to ask then is: when it’s really time to drink mineral salt supplements? That is, when water and diet are no longer sufficient to replenish the mineral salts lost through profuse sweating and necessary to keep our body healthy and functioning? Before giving the answer, however, let’s see which electrolytes are really necessary.

Sweat and loss of electrolytes

When we sweat we mostly lose sodiumwhich maintains fluid balance in the body and regulates blood pressure, potassiumwhich controls heart rhythm and prevents muscle cramps, magnesiumwhich relaxes the muscles and also protects against cramps, e soccer. All elements that are found in foods for daily consumption such as fruit and vegetables, and in the absence of which symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, cramps and fatigue can occur. All symptoms that indicate that it’s already too late to drink mineral salt supplements and try to make up for their loss with supplementation.

Excess electrolytes

On the other hand, however, it’s not even good to drink mineral salt supplements as if it were water, because an excess of electrolytes is also harmful. In these cases it speaks of electrolyte imbalances which can be manifested by thirst, heat, dry mouth or muscle spasms (excess sodium), muscle weakness, pins and needles, loss of feeling in muscles, mental confusion (excess potassium), constipation and kidney stones (excess calcium), red hot skin, decreased reflexes, weakness, vomiting (excess magnesium).

And then back to the original question: what is the warning sign that we are going into electrolyte deficiency and is it necessary to reintegrate with drinks with mineral salts?

When it’s really time to drink a mineral supplement

The signal that it’s really time to drink a mineral supplement is found on the skin and clothing, and they are clear and whitish patches that form a kind of crusticine. Put simply, those are precisely the mineral salts lost through sweating, and it is the signal that many have been lost, and therefore it is really time to resort to a mineral salt supplement.

