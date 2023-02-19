Many are wondering what is the best time to book a flight, or if it’s true that the time you buy a flight also influences the price: are there really days when it’s cheaper to book and the offers are better? Is it more convenient to buy in the morning or in the afternoon? For this reason, the powerful flight and hotel search engine www.jetcost.it has analyzed the average price of domestic flights (with departure and arrival airports in Italy) in the last 12 months and identified the most convenient day and time to book a flight and the cheapest months to fly; and found that there are differences!

The best time to book a flight

Average prices show that Tuesday is the cheapest day to book a flight, with an average price of 138 euros. In general, prices tend to rise as the weekend approaches and offers disappear, so it is advisable to book flights between Monday and Wednesday. Sunday, however, seems to be the worst day, with an average cost of 148 euros in Italy.

When is the best time to book a flight?

From the research analysed, it appears that the cheapest time to book a flight is 2am, with flights at that time costing an average of 123 euros. Conversely, the worst time is 1 pm, when it costs 148 euros. Even if the difference of 25 euros is not much, for some it is worth staying up at night to find the best deal. In general, it’s always better to shop in the evening than in the morning. Flights between 8am and 8pm cost an average of around €143, while flights between 8pm and 8am the following day cost an average of €140. A difference of 3 euros.

How far in advance should you book a flight?

Data show that, on average, flight prices increase in the days immediately preceding departure and that booking 5 to 1 day before the flight costs on average more than the average ticket price. Savings start to kick in when you book at least 15 days in advance and go up to 10% when you book two months in advance.

The best month to fly

The analysis shows that January and February are the best months to book a domestic flight, with an average price of 99 euros. The first two months of the year are the best to fly, given the very high demand for flights in December. They follow March and September, the third and fourth best months respectively, with an average price of 102 and 109 euros. In reverse, December is the worst month, with an average price of 167 euros. The difference is 55 euros each way between the cheapest and most expensive month to travel to the same destination.

As for European destinations, January and February are again the best months with average prices of 148 and 157 euros, followed by March and September with 173 and 183 euros. The worst months are June and July with average prices of 259 and 246 euros respectively, with a difference of 119 euros between the most expensive and the cheapest month. Finally, for long-haul flights, although it depends a lot on the destination, January and February are still the cheapest months, with average prices of 546 and 554 euros respectively. Also in this case the worst month is June, with 782 euros. A difference of 236 euros.

Therefore, even though most people already thought so, it is confirmed that it is more convenient to fly in the low season months and in the periods immediately following the holidays with a high frequency of bookings. Travelers who prefer the less popular vacation months are rewarded with significantly lower prices.

READ ALSO: How and when to buy a low-cost ticket

Study results

– The cheapest day to book a flight is Tuesday.

– The least convenient day is Sunday.

– The best time to book a flight is at 2am.

– The worst time of day to book a flight is 1pm.

– Booking at night is slightly cheaper than during the day.

– Book at least 2 months in advance saves 10%.

– Booking 5 to 1 day before the flight costs on average more than the average ticket price.

– The best months to fly are January, February, March and September. The worst month is December.

Tricks to save on airline tickets

Finding the best time to book a flight is essential, as is choosing the right date to fly, but there are also many other tricks to save money on airline tickets. Browse the gallery and discover the advice of the Jetcost.it experts.

Advertising