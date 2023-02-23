The Champions League finals are in full swing. But when will the quarter-finals of the Champions League take place? You can find out everything about the date, the dates and the draw here SPOX.

The Champions League is the most prestigious competition in European football. First, eight round of 16 games opened the final round this year. There have already been some worthy encounters.

Liverpool FC and Real Madrid played a gripping round of 16 in a repeat of the last Champions League final. FC Bayern also had to play against a title contender with opponent Paris St. Germain.

There was also a return of a big club in this round of 16: AC Milan returned to the knockout stages of the Champions League after almost nine years. There the Rossoneri have to deal with the Tottenham Hotspurs.

In addition to FC Bayern Munich, three other German teams also made it through the group stage. Borussia Dortmund has to compete with FC Chelsea, RB Leipzig has to deal with title favorites Manchester City and Eintracht Frankfurt meets SSC Napoli.

The round of 16 first legs of the German teams in retrospect:

All information about the upcoming quarter-finals of the Champions League is now displayed.

​​When is the quarter-finals of the Champions League? Date, appointments, draw

According to official information from UEFA, the dates have been set but are subject to change. As of now, the quarter-finals will take place on 11./12. April and 18./19. Held April 2023. Nothing will probably change at the start of the game either. The quarter-finals will also kick off at 9 p.m.

Before the quarter-finals, however, it is essential that the matches are drawn. The Champions League quarter-finals draw will take place on 17 March 2023 in Nyon, UEFA’s headquarters in Switzerland.

At 12:00 p.m. German time, the officials not only draw the quarter-finals, but also the semi-finals. In addition, for administrative reasons, the home team for the final of the Champions League will be determined. The final of the premier class will take place on June 10th at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Another important factor is that clubs from the same country can now play against each other from the quarter-finals onwards. For example, FC Bayern Munich could meet Borussia Dortmund.

Want to watch the Champions League Quarter-Finals draw live? Then you have to go to the UEFA live stream on March 17 at 12 noon or watch the draw Sky on Sky Sport News watch free TV for free.

When is the quarter-finals of the Champions League? Date, dates, draw – most important information

Competition : UEFA Champions League

: UEFA Champions League game round : Quarterfinals

: Quarterfinals Datum (preliminary): 11./12. April and 18./19. April 2023

(preliminary): 11./12. April and 18./19. April 2023 draw: March 17, 2023

Champions League: The round of 16 first legs