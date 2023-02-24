Of Sports editorial team

Maurizio Costanzo, a great fan of Rome, in 2021 accepted the role of external advisor of the communication of the Capitoline club, a year later he left. The strong relationship with Francesco Totti. Spalletti’s memory: An important man, of depth. Above average

Football was one of the great passions of Maurizio Costanzo, who passed away today at the age of 84, who has never hidden his love for the Roma shirt. He built a very close and intimate relationship with Francesco Totti whom he often interviewed in the most important moments of his career. In 2003 he had advised the former Roma captain to collect all the jokes about him in a book and donate the proceeds to Unicef. A media move that transformed Totti from a targeted footballer into a man with great irony. been his communication consultant for many years and for the 20th anniversary of Maurizio Costanzo show the whole team coached at the time by Fabio Capello and Italian champion was his guest. Her dream would have been to have her again for the 40th anniversary of the program (which fell in November 2022) with Jos Mourinho. Luciano Spalletti, coach of Napoli, formerly of Roma and very close to the Giallorossi colors at the opening of the press conference Costanzo recalled: I recently learned of Costanzo’s death, I am very sorry, we are losing an important television man for the many things he has done and I am close to the pain of the family. In the years when there was no internet and pay TV, if there hadn’t been the Maurizio Costanzo show, the TVs would have had to go to bed at 10…. was an above-average reporter. See also Juve-Inter, Dybala in goal in the last three matches in A. With a view to the future

In 2021 he had also joined the company with the role of advisor outside the communication department and then left office in February 2022 claiming that I could not do the things I wanted to do. At the age of 82, Italy’s most famous TV journalist had invented a new profession: deciding on the image and communication (including social) strategies of the Rome of the Friedkins. Mourinho on the bench, a Special One from the air to tell the yellow and red times. Costanzo communicated the new challenge like this: I will give my contribution to explain Rome and the Romans well and to try to rebuild the atmosphere of love with the fans towards Rome. nice to turn a passion into a profession. These are his words immediately after the signing that linked him to the yellow and red colors as external advisor of the communication of the Capitoline club. The slogan that will launch ‘Mejo a Roma’, he concluded. In February last year, the resignation of him. To the Sports Courier he explained his farewell, clearly and so politely: I am leaving because I have not been given the opportunity to carry out the task entrusted to me. I am absolutely pro Mourinho and a Roma fan. In fact, he has maintained relations with the Portuguese coach.