Rome, July 25, 2022 – “When you talk to family, it is very clear that to the outside world Paul was the sun and Joanne was the moon. But to the people who were really close to them, Joanne was the sun and Paul was the moon. A sort of rotation. And everything is summed up by this extraordinary phrase said by him: “Paul Newman the sex symbol would never have existed without Joanne Woodward. What gave him life was his trust in me, his faith in me, as sexual strength, as a person. My development as an artist was through her. ”And not surprisingly, after Joanne became a mother of six and gave up her career completely, it was Paul who wanted very strongly to produce the film that would bring back Joanne at the cinema, and where he would direct her, in ’68: Rachel, Rachel “. To reveal one of the greatest mysteries of Hollywood, that of the marriage between two stars that lasted without a hitch half a century, is Ethan Hawke, director of the six-part documentary which – just released in the USA – reconstructs the love experienced by Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward . Title: The Last Movie Stars. In these days, the US chronicles are lavish with “unpublished” details about the couple unveiled by the documentary (Hbo) which was born by the will of the couple’s children, and which clings to the material recovered from the notes that Newman had collected for an autobiography that he would have liked to publish but which he set on fire shortly before dying, on September 26, 2008, suffering from lung cancer diagnosed in July of that same year. Newman passed away at 83 after choosing to stop chemotherapy at the hospital and spend the last few days with his family at his home in Westport, Connecticut. Joanne, that Paul …