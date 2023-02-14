Gianmarco Pozzecco, coach of Italbasket, will soon become a father: «When the baby is born, I will have 13 children. The other 12 are players from the national team », he told the Gazzetta.

ABOUT THE ITALIAN CUP

«Milan and Virtus are favourites. But the beauty is that with this formula everything is possible and everyone lives the hope of being able to win».

ABOUT ITALIAN BASKETBALL

“There is little programming. I admire Varese who is also building something off the pitch. They have identities and carry out their innovative ideas with clarity and without conditioning. The results do not undermine their creed. He plays a different basketball than mine, that’s why I respect him even more. There isn’t just one way to play. The square exudes enthusiasm, it lights up easily. And then in Varese there isn’t that thing that I would rather remove from the world of sport. The sadness”.

ON THE RULES

«Spain has a magic formula for the championship: of the 7 foreigners, five must be from the EU. It’s not to discriminate but Americans play a different basketball with different rules. With 7 players from the same technical area, it’s easier to perform well. Spain dominates at the European level».